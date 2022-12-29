RED WING — Ellie Edberg finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Mankato East girls basketball team in a 46-39 Big Nine Conference road win Thursday.
Macy Birkholz finished with 11 points for the Cougars, and Peyton Stevermer added eight points and three assists.
New Ulm 67, Chatfield 43: Daviney Dreckman finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Eagles in their win at the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic at Winona State.
Morgan Hulke had 12 points for New Ulm, while Bryn Nesvold added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Eagles will host St. James Tuesday.
Maple River 70, Triton 53: Claire McGregor scored 30 points for the Eagles in their win at the Goodhue Holiday Showcase.
Lexi Thomas added 20 points for the Eagles.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 67, Tri-City United 45: Alayna Atherton finished with 11 points and four rebounds for the Bucs at the Tri-City United tournament.
Ashlyn Pelant scored 11 points for the Bucs.
WEM (3-4, 2-1 in Gopher) continues play in the tournament against Lester Prairie Friday.
Boys basketball
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, Le Sueur-Henderson 52: Memphis James finished with 26 points for the Bulldogs in their win at the Tri-City United tournament.
For LSH, Brody Berndt and Dylan Graff each scored 11 points.
Waseca 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49: Damarius Russell scored 16 points for the Bluejays in the victory.
Laird Keeton added 14 points for Waseca.
The Bluejays (5-0) take on Le Sueur-Henderson Friday.
Hockey
Irondale 2, Mankato West 1: Weston Johnson scored the Scarlets' lone goal, as they finished the Duluth Heritage Holiday Inn Classic with an overtime loss.
Toby Essay and Hunter Rigdon each had assists for West, and Mason Schreiber made 19 saves.
The Scarlets (4-4-1) host Albert Lea Tuesday.
