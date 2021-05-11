The Associated PressThe Free Press
ST. PETER — Jacob Eggert had two doubles and two RBIs for the Mankato East baseball team in a 7-6 nonconference victory over St. Peter on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Eggert scored the winning run in the top of the seventh when Gus Gartzke reached on an error. Eggert also got the win, surrendering one unearned run over five innings in relief.
East (6-4) will host Rochester Mayo on Thursday.
Mankato Loyola 17, Madelia 4, 5 innings: Logan Carlson had five singles to pace the Crusaders in a Valley Conference win at Madelia.
Mason Stoffel was 4 for 4, including a home run, and Caleb Fogal had four hits, including two doubles. Matthew Gartner pitched four innings, allowing just one run.
Ethan Arndt and Jake Lehman each had a hit for Madelia (5-11, 3-5 in Valley).
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 5, Cleveland 3: Andrew Lange had three hits and two RBIs to help the Knights win the Valley game at Cleveland.
Evan Mann had two hits, including an RBI triple, and he got the last two outs of the game for the save. Michael McCue pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs.
LCWM (3-10) plays Thursday at home against St. James Area.
Hayfield 15, United South Central 2: Bryce Sonnek went 2 for 3 for the Rebels in the Gopher Conference home loss.
Blake Schroeder took the loss.
USC plays Thursday at Maple River.
St. Clair 12, Nicollet 11, 8 innings: Ethan Preston went 4 for 4 with five RBIs for the Cyclones in the Valley Conference home victory.
After the Raiders scored three in the seventh to tie the game, Kaleb Sorenson bunted Alex Freitag home in the eighth for the walk-off win.
Colby Amundson went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs for St. Clair, while Freitag was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
For Nicollet, Riley Mans went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Softball
Mankato West 24, Austin 1, 4 innings: Landry Dubeau hit a grand slam and totaled five RBIs in the Scarlets’ Big Nine Conference road win.
Carly Nelson and Bri Stoltzman each hit home runs, and Breck Carlson had four RBIs. Abbi Stierlen and Brooklyn Gerdes each pitched two innings.
West (11-2) hosts Albert Lea on Thursday.
Mankato East 10, Rochester John Marshall 0, 5 innings: Sydney Jacobs went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs in the Big Nine victory at Thomas Park.
Taylor Swalve was 2 for 2 with a triple, while Madison Mangulis had a hit and two RBIs.
Madie Clarke finished with nine strikeouts in the shutout.
The Cougars (12-3, 10-2 in Big Nine) play Thursday at Rochester Mayo.
Madelia 13, St. Clair/Loyola 0, 5 innings: Addie Ahern had three hits and two RBIs for Madelia in the Valley Conference game.
Abby Jacobs had a hit and two RBIs. Corban Tatro allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Gabby Bemmels had the only hit for the Spartans.
Madelia (6-6, 1-3 in Valley) plays Thursday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Le Sueur-Henderson sweeps Belle Plaine: The Giants won two Minnesota River Conference road games at Belle Plaine, winning 13-0 and 7-4.
In the first game, Olivia Fritz had four hits and four RBIs, and Chloe Brandt had three hits and three RBIs. Halle Bemmels added four hits, and Brandt was the winning pitcher, striking out 13.
Rhyan Fritz got the win in the second game, and she also had two RBIs. Madi Wilbright was 2 for 3.
LSH (13-0) plays Friday at Eastview.
Nicollet 9, Martin County West 0: Marah Hulke tossed a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts in the Raiders’ Valley Conference home victory.
Leah Bode, Olivia Whitmore and Samantha Kettering each had two hits for Nicollet, while Hulke scored three runs.
The Raiders host Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Thursday.
Track
Mankato East boys 90.5, Mankato West 77.5, Northfield 60.5, Austin 43.5: Medy Akwai won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.94 and triple jump at 41-feet-5 3/4 to help East win the Big Nine meet at Austin.
Calvin Moeller won the 300 hurdles in 43.80 for East, and Andrew Johnson took first in the 3,200 run in 9:34.12. Andrew Bentson went 13-0 to win the pole vault.
East took first in the 4x400 relay in 3:36.52.
For West, Jackson Bruning took first in the shot put (43-8) and discus (117-6). Owen Johnson won the 100 dash in 11.41, as did Peyton Goettlicher in the 200 dash in 23.44 and Markus Rupnow in the 800 run in 2:03.14.
West won the 4x100 relay in 44.71 and 4x200 relay in 1:33.09.
Tennis
Waseca 5, Albert Lea 2: Waseca swept the doubles matches in nonconference action at Waseca.
Ben Diedrich and Earl Hansen won 6-1, 6-0, while Hunter Supalla and Luke Osweiler won 7-6 (5), 6-0, and Jacari Jellum and Tyler Jellum won 6-2, 6-1.
In singles, Charlie Huttemier and Oliver Rohwer both won 6-0, 6-0.
Waseca (5-10) hosts Rochester Lourdes on Thursday.
