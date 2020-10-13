The Free Press
MANKATO — Megan Geraets had two goals and three assists to lead Mankato East to a 7-0 victory over Worthington in the opening round of the Section 2A girls soccer playoffs Tuesday at Bethany Lutheran.
Ella Huettl added two goals and an assist, and Daevya Gagnon had a goal and assist. Sami Prybylla and Kenzie Keller each scored a goal, and Payton Hardesty had an assist.
Izzy Schott made one save for the shutout. East had 34 shots.
East (8-0-4) hosts St. Peter in the section quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bethany Lutheran.
West girls win by forfeit: Mankato West’s opening game of the Section 2A girls soccer tournament against Faribault was cancelled because of COVID-19.
West, the fifth seed, will play at fourth-seeded Holy Family Catholic in the section quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday.
St. Peter 2, Jordan 0: The Saints scored a pair of first-half goals in the Section 2A victory at home.
Emma Jones scored the first goal, and Ella Gilbertson added a penalty kick for the final score.
St. Peter plays Mankato East at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bethany Lutheran.
Southwest Minnesota Christian 8, Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 0: The Crusaders ended the Section 2A playoffs with the road loss.
The Crusaders finished with a 1-9-1 record.
Girls tennis
Litchfield 6, Le Sueur-Henderson 1: The Giants managed a win at No. 3 doubles in the Section 2A championship match at Litchfield.
LSH’s No. 3 doubles team of Darbi Dunning and Halle Bemmels won 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Blue Earth Area 5, St. James Area 2: The Bucs won a pair of three-set singles matches to claim the Section 3A championship.
Tea Armstrong won 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Arika Howard won 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Volleyball
Mankato East 3, Winona 0: Mackenzie Schweim finished with 10 kills and three digs for the Cougars in a Big Nine Conference match at Winona.
Scores were 25-18, 25-7, 25-17.
Rachel Clifford also had 10 kills, while Kailee Magaard had 26 assists and six digs. Tayler Swalve added eight digs for East.
The Cougars (2-1) play Thursday at Faribault.
Rochester Mayo 3, Mankato West 0: Mattea Burmeister had six kills and served 100% in the Big Nine loss 25-18, 25-21, 25-15.
Genesis Jackson had 14 assists and served 100%. Abbi Stierlen made 20 digs.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Sam Dalueg had 21 assists in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference loss at Buffalo Lake.
Scores were 25-14, 25-13, 25-22.
Abby Riederer had 10 kills and 13 digs for MVL (1-3), which plays at home Tuesday against Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s.
Cedar Mountain 3, Sleepy Eye 0: Kadence Hesse had nine kills and two blocks in the Tomahawk loss.
McKenna Strong had six kills.
Sleepy Eye (1-2, 0-1 in Tomahawk) plays Thursday at Springfield.
New Ulm 3, St. James Area 2: Natalie Yackley made 41 assists in the Eagles’ Big South Conference home win.
Scores were 27-25, 20-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-12
Maddi O’Connor made 15 kills and 10 digs for New Ulm. Riley Melby made 11 kills, and Ella Landsteiner had 11 kills and was 22 of 22 serving with two aces.
New Ulm (2-1, 2-0) plays at home Thursday against St. Peter.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, St. Clair 0: Megan Walz and Alexa Cords each had 10 kills for the Bulldogs in a 25-14, 25-17, 25-21 Valley Conference home victory.
Andra Armstrong added 12 digs for the Bulldogs, while Dani Gerdts had 10 digs.
For St. Clair, Emily Olson finished with 11 digs.
Nicollet 3, Madelia 0: Brooklyn Gohr finished with nine kills for the Raiders in a Valley Conference win.
Scores were 25-17, 25-22, 25-19.
Marah Hulke finished with eight kills and 13 assists for the Raiders, While Hayley Selby had four kills.
Danikia EIsenmenger was 18 of 20 serving with four aces, and she had five kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.