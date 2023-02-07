The Free Press
MANKATO — Lawson Godfrey scored 27 points for the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team in a 66-42 Valley Conference victory over Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman Tuesday night at Fitzgerald gym.
Josh Kann added nine points and 13 rebounds for the Crusaders.
Loyola (15-5) will host Martin County West on Thursday.
Mankato West 66, Faribault 45: Mikey Henderson led West with 20 points in the Big Nine Conference win at the West gym.
Landon Dimler scored 14 points for the Scarlets, and Matt Smith added 11 points.
West (10-9, 7-8 in Big Nine) plays Friday at Rochester against John Marshall.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 98, Cleveland 37: Jack Brockman finished with 20 points for the Knights in a Valley Conference home win.
Zack Wells added 18 points for LCWM.
The Knights (18-1) host St. Clair on Friday.
Maple River 61, United South Central 41: Aiden Pawlitschek scored 16 points and Hayden Neibuhr had 14 points and seven rebounds in the Gopher Conference win at Wells.
The Eagles clinched the West Division championship in the Gopher while collecting coach Chad Ostermann’s 300th win at Maple River.
Aaron Pawlitschek scored 11 points, and Will Sellers had 10 points.
Maple River (20-2, 13-0) will host the East Division champion on Feb. 25.
New Ulm 68, Waseca 62: Colton Benson scored 27 points as the Eagles won a Big South Conference game at Waseca.
James Osborne added 14 points.
Damarius Russell led Waseca with 17 points and eight assists, and Carson Ohnstad scored 15 points.
Waseca (15-5) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday.
St. Clair 66, Nicollet 48: Brandon Meng finished with 17 points for the Cyclones in the Valley Conference win at St. Clair.
Austin Ward scored 12 points for St. Clair, and Noah Seys-Marshall added 11 points.
The Cyclones play Friday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 65, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 53: Daulton Bauer scored 17 points for the Bulldogs in the Gopher win.
Memphis James had 15 points for JWP, and Caleb Quast finished with 11 points.
The Bulldogs (9-9, 6-7 in Gopher) host Waseca on Thursday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 76, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67: Ben Pearson led MVL with 24 points in the Tomahawk Conference road win.
Kyler Flunker had 12 points for the Chargers, while Aaron Black finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Will Kaisermann added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Girls basketball
Mankato East 49, Rochester Mayo 47: Peyton Stevermer scored 25 points for the Cougars in the Big Nine win at Rochester.
Ellie Edberg went coast-to-coast to hit the game-winning layup with 2.6 seconds remaining. She was fouled on the basket and made the free throw.
Edberg finished with 11 points and 19 rebounds.
East (13-6, 12-4 in Big Nine) will host Northfield on Thursday.
Mankato West 46, Faribault 37: Teresa Kiewiet finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Scarlets in the Big Nine road win.
Tucker Downs had 13 points and seven rebounds for West, and Arianna Smith also scored 13 points.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 78, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 44: Alyana Atherton had 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for the Bucs in the Gopher Conference road win.
Claire Bohlen had 14 points and 10 rebounds for WEM, while Addyson Taylor added 12 points.
For JWP, Katie Olson led the way with 13 points.
WEM (13-7, 8-4) plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Friday.
New Ulm 61, Waseca 57: Kloe Wadd led the Bluejays with 19 points in the Big South Conference home loss.
Sam Azure had 15 points for Waseca, and Mia Kanewischer scored 11 points.
Brooklyn Lewis had 18 points and five steals for the Eagles, and Daviney Dreckman scored 14 points.
Maple River 64, Belle Plaine 55: Lexi Thomas had 22 points for the Eagles in the nonconference victory.
Claire McGregor scored 20 points for Maple River, and Kelsey Jaeger added 9 points.
Ciara Fahey finished with 17 points for the Tigers.
Maple River (11-9, 7-5 in Gopher) plays Friday at Triton.
Hockey
Mankato East/Loyola boys 3, Winona 1: Andrew Bastian, Zach Lebens and Luke Lebens each scored for the Cougars in the Big Nine win at Winona.
Shots on goal favored East/Loyola 58-13.
