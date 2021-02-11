The Free Press
MANKATO — Lawson Godfrey scored 23 points, with 19 in the first half, as Mankato Loyola defeated Medford 75-52 in a nonconference boys basketball game Thursday at Fitzgerald gym.
Simon Morgan had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Sam Orcutt scored 11 points.
Connor Jones scored 13 for Medford.
Loyola (8-1) plays Tuesday at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.
Maple River 64, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 33: Mason Schirmer had 10 assists and eight steals in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference game.
Teien Murphy led Maple River with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Will Sellers had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Maple River (7-1, 7-0) plays at Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Saturday.
St. James Area 72, Immanuel Lutheran 55: Hayden Jones had a career-high 34 points as the Saints won the nonconference game at Mankato.
Austin Hanel had 27 points and eight rebounds, and Jaxon Libby scored 15 points for Immanuel Lutheran.
St. James Area hosts Blue Earth Area on Friday.
Martin County West 65, Nicollet 62: A late three-point play allowed Martin County West to grab a Valley Conference victory.
Shane Stevenson led Nicollet with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Collin Bode scored 12 points, and Colton Thomsen had nine points and 11 rebounds.
The Raiders (5-4, 3-3 in Valley) host Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Sleepy Eye 56: Kyreis Harrison had 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Chargers claimed a Tomahawk Conference win.
David Santelman scored 12 points, and Leyton Brau added 11. Christian Edwards had 10 points and six assists.
Girls basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 70, Blue Earth Area 41: Lexi Cloyd scored 21 points as the Knights won a nonconference game at Blue Earth.
Katelin Flack added 19 points, and Olivia Harazin scored 18 for LCWM.
Arika Howard led BEA with 11 points.
LCWM (8-1) hosts Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain on Monday. BEA hosts St. James Area on Friday.
Nicollet/Loyola 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 34: Hayley Selby led the Raiders with 14 points and 23 rebounds in a Valley Conference home victory.
Marah Hulke finished with 13 points and six steals, and Josi Hansen added 13 points.
Nicollet/Loyola hosts St. Clair on Tuesday.
Randolph 66, Maple River 35: Lexi Thomas scored 15 points as the Eagles dropped a nonconference road game.
Maple River (4-5) plays Tuesday at St. James Area.
Norwood Young America 56, Le Sueur-Henderson 51: Olivia Fritz scored 15 points in the Giants’ Minnesota River Conference game.
Samantha Wilbright added 10 points for LSH (2-7, 1-7), which plays at Mayer Lutheran on Tuesday.
Immanuel Lutheran 44, Madelia 43: Aubree Kranz finished with 28 points and six rebounds for the Trojans in a nonconference victory.
Immanuel hosts North Metro Homeschool on Tuesday.
Hockey
Mankato East/Loyola 2, Austin 2: McKenzie Keller scored twice for the Cougars in a Big Nine game at All Seasons Arena.
East/Loyola played to a tie despite outshooting the Packers 54-10.
The Cougars (4-2-1) host Red Wing on Saturday.
Rochester Century 2, Mankato West 1: Ally Grabianowski scored the lone goal for the Scarlets in a Big Nine home loss.
The Panthers outshot the Scarlets 37-26.
West (2-7) will host Austin on Tuesday.
Wrestling
East splits: The Cougars split a pair of matches, defeating Rochester John Marshall 76-6 in a Big Nine dual and losing 42-37 to Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet.
Ray Wicks, Luke Scholtes, Spencer Ruedy, Braeden Hendel, Cael Willaert, Brian Thilges and Rieley Fleming each won twice for the Cougars.
Maple River 63, Le Sueur-Henderson 11: Garrett Bollmann (113), Braxton Simon (120), Boden Simon (132), Ethan Evenson (145), Noah Ziegler (152) and Thayne Decker (285) each won by fall for the Eagles.
Brady Walters (182) won by a 5-0 decision.
For LSH, Dylan Novak (138) won by fall, while Ethan Genelin (170) and George Doherty (195) won by decision.
WEMJWP loses two: Carson Petry and Kurtis Crosby each won twice as Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton lost 68-10 to Goodhue and 54-20 to Medford.
Against Goodhue, Petry won an 8-0 major decision, and Crosby won by fall in 2:24. Against Medford, Petery won by technical fall at 4:50 and Crosby won 9-2.
West loses twice: Damian Riewe (145) was the only West wrestler to win twice in the duals.
West lost 46-29 to Blue Earth Area and 59-18 to Albert Lea.
Swimming
Mankato East/Loyola 96, Owatonna 84: Jordan Hogue and Logan Gustafson each won three events as the Cougars won the Big Nine dual.
Hogue won the 200 individual medley in 2:16.76 and 100 backstroke in 59.53, and Gustafson took first in the 50 freestyle in 23.87 and 500 freestyle in 5:23.23.
Hogue, Gustafson, Dave Wedzina and Jack Slunecka combined to win the 1:46.57.
Wedzina also won the 100 freestyle in 50.78.
Mankato West 77, Albert Lea 73: Ethan Bartell won four events in the Scarlets’ Big Nine victory.
Bartell won the 200 IM in 2:23.37 and 100 butterfly in 1:00.16.
He joined Leif Petricka, Will Simmons and Brandon Whitney on the first-place 200 medley relay in 1:55.59. Bartell, Sullivan Jacobs, Hayden Maxwell and Charlie Simpson to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.85.
Whitney also won the 50 freestyle in 24.33 and 100 breaststroke in 1:17.27. Jason Taylor took first in the 100 freestyle in 54.27, as did Petricka in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.05.
The Scarlets’ 400 freestyle relay team of Simpson, Kolby Schimek, Petricka and Max Peters took first in 3:50.97.
