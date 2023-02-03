The Free Press
ST. Clair — Lawson Godfrey had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help Mankato Loyola defeat St. Clair 71-43 in a Valley Conference boys basketball game Friday.
Simon Morgan had 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Carter Zimmerman scored 13 points. Jake Sizer had 12 points and six rebounds.
Loyola (14-5) hosts Truman/Martin Luther/Ganada-Huntley-East Chain on Tuesday at Fitzgerald gym.
Triton 59, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49: Memphis James scored 29 points in the Bulldogs’ Gopher Conference loss at Dodge Center.
JWP (8-9, 5-7) plays at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday.
Maple River 69, Caledonia 51: Maple River’s Hayden Niebuhr had 24 points and 16 rebounds in a nonconference victory at Mapleton.
Niebuhr had seven offensive rebounds. Mason Schirmer had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Aaron Pawlitschek scored 15 points.
Maple River is 19-2.
Waseca 69, Blue Earth Area 34: Carson Ohnstad scored 23 points to help the Bluejays win a Big South Conference game at home.
Damarius Russell had 18 points and seven assists, and Tyson Reger had seven points and eight rebounds.
Ashton Lloyd led BEA with 12 points.
Waseca (15-4) hosts New Ulm on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
St. Clair 70, Alden-Conger 64: Steph Cink made 10 3-pointers and scored 32 points in the Cyclones’ Valley Conference home game.
Brooklin Hinze made four 3-pointers and finished with 29 points.
St. Clair (15-4, 11-2) plays Triton on Saturday at Target Center.
Cleveland 59, Mankato Loyola 50: Kaylee Karels scored 19 points in Cleveland’s Valley win at Fitzgerald gym.
Gabby Bemmels led Loyola (2-18) with 12 points.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 85, Nicollet 66: The Jaguars outscored Nicollet 48-29 in the second half of a Valley game at Truman.
Keira Benck led the Jaguars with 19 points, and McKenna Benck scored 17 points.
Leah Bode had 25 points and 16 rebounds, and Brooklyn Bode scored 20 points.
Nicollet (9-14, 7-7) plays at Alden-Conger on Monday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 68, Hayfield 58: Erin Jacobson had 17 points and eight rebounds in the Gopher game at New Richland.
Sidney Schultz had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
NRHEG (15-3, 10-1) plays at Medford on Tuesday.
Blooming Prairie 58, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44: Claire Bohlen had 11 points and five rebounds in the Bucs’ Gopher Conference loss at Waterville.
Addyson Taylor and Tianna Pope each scored eight points.
Anna Pauly led Blooming Prairie with 22 points.
WEM (11-7, 6-4) hosts Medford on Saturday.
St. Peter 78, Marshall 75: The Saints won the Big South Conference road game in triple overtime.
No other details were available.
Skiing
Mound Westonka Invitational: Mankato East/Loyola had four skiers in the top six and won with 135 points in the four-team meet at Mount Kato.
David Reynolds took first with a combined time of 43.36, with teammate Reed Pope in second at 43.71. Ethan Stenzel placed fourth at 44.64, and Joe Sabatka took sixth at 46.06.
Mankato West took second at 115, led by Will Torbenson in third at 44.62. Walter Michaels took eighth in 47.09, one spot ahead of teammate Landon Bannermann at 47.23.
Mound Westonka won the girls race with 118 points, followed by East/Loyola at 106. Kira Neeb took first at 45.90, and Mellissa Heim was eighth in 51.57.
West took third at 81.5. Josephine Krediet placed third at 50.11.
Wrestling
Mankato East triangular: Nick Rosevold (106/113) and Bennett Blom (145) each had two pins as the Cougars swept two nonconference matches at the East gym, defeating New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 55-24 and Waseca 46-35.
Jackson Buboltz (113/120), Luke Scholtes (138), Ben Glogowski (152) and Max Morgan each had one pin.
Northfield 51, Mankato West 18: Vincent Weimer (138), Shafer Ehmke (145) and Damian Riewe (170) each on by fall in the Scarlets’ Big Nine loss at Northfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.