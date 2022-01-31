The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato Loyola boys basketball player Lawson Godfrey set a single-game school record with 48 points in an 88-57 home Valley Conference victory over Nicollet.
Godfrey, who passed 1,000 career points in the win, also had 11 rebounds and seven assists. Simon Morgan had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders.
Loyola (13-4) will host Cleveland Thursday.
Madelia 88, Cleveland 50: Ja’Sean Glover finished with 60 points and eight assists for the Blackhawks in the Valley home victory.
Blake Altenburg added 10 points for Madelia.
For Cleveland, Lucas Walechka scored 11 points.
The Blackhawks (6-7) will host Nicollet Tuesday.
St. Clair 100, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 31: Derrick Zeldenrust led the Cyclones with 38 points in the Valley home win.
Thomas Loeffler finished with 16 points for St. Clair, and Devin Embacher had 10 points and 10 assists. Mason Ward also scored 10 points.
The Cyclones host Martin County West Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 64, Martin County West 56: Zack Wells scored 18 points for the Knights in the Valley home victory.
Ethan Anderson added 15 points for LCWM.
Waseca 67, Belle Plaine 62: Damarius Russell led the Blue Jays with 17 points in the nonconference road win.
Elijah Breck added 16 for Waseca, while Parker Link scored 12.
Waseca (7-12) will host New Ulm Thursday.
New Ulm 82, Jordan 78: Colton Benson led the Eagles with 28 points in a nonconference road victory.
Charlie Osborne scored 25 points for New Ulm, and James Osborne added 14 points.
Maple River 75, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 39: Will Sellers scored 13 points for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference road win.
Hayden Niehbur finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Maple River, while Zach Herrmann had 12 points and four steals.
Porter Peterson led NRHEG with 11 points.
Maple River plays Friday at Minnehaha Academy.
Springfield 63, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 53: Cole Thompson led the Chargers with 17 points and seven rebounds in a Tomahawk Conference road game.
Garrett Parker added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Chargers.
Windom 95, St. James 82: Hayden Jones led the Saints with 40 points in the Big South Conference home loss.
Alex Stresemann added 21 points for St. James.
Girls basketball
Mankato East 56, Red Wing 42: Mackenzie Schweim led the Cougars with 17 points and six rebounds in the Big Nine Conference home win.
Peyton Stevermer scored 17 for East, while Lexi Karge finished with 15 points and six rebounds,
The Cougars (13-3, 12-1 in Big Nine) host Northfield Thursday.
Nicollet 92, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68: Marah Hulke scored 31 points, reaching 1,000 in her career for the Raiders in the Valley home win.
Hulke also finished with 11 rebounds and six steals. Hayley Selby had 15 points and 17 rebounds, while Brooklyn Bode added 19 points, seven assists and six steals.
For JWP, Alison Olson scored 27 points.
Nicollet (11-8) will host Madelia Friday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 64, Maple River 52: Sidney Schultz led the Panthers with 16 points in the Gopher road win.
Hallie Schultz and Faith Nielson each finished with 12 points for NRHEG.
For the Eagles, Lexi Thomas led the way with 25 points, Claire McGregor had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Maple River (11-6, 7-4 in Gopher) plays Sibley East Thursday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58, Medford 44: Addyson Taylor had 14 points for the Bucs in a Gopher Conference home win.
Alayna Atherton had 10 points and eight rebounds for WEM, and Riley Sammon added seven points and eight rebounds.
The Bucs (10-7, 8-4 in Gopher) play Thursday at Blooming Prairie.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57, Springfield 46: Abbie Riederer finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Chargers in the Tomahawk road win.
Ella Mullenbach scored 14 points for MVL, and Mia Johnson finished with 10 points and four assists.
MVL (15-4, 11-1 in Tomahawk) will play Thursday at New Ulm Cathedral.
Skiing
Mankato West’s Leo Demars won the Big Nine Conference boys meet (1:00.68) as West won the team competition Tuesday at Welch Village.
Brenden Steinbach (1:04.28) led the Cougars taking third place. East finished second overall with 158 points.
The Scarlets’ Breck Carlson won the girls race at 1:04.87. West finished second with 171 points.
Mankato East’s Kira Neeb (1:11.35) took fifth. As a team, the Cougars finished fourth with 90 points.
