ROCHESTER -- Mankato East/Loyola's Logan Gustufson and Mankato West's Charlie Simpson both qualified for the state meet by placing in four events Friday at the Section 1A boys swimming and diving meet.
Gustufson qualified by taking second in the 100-yard backstroke in 54.9 and third in the 100 freestyle in 48.98.
He joined Dave Wedzina, Jack Slunecka and Matthew Wedzina for a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:21.2, and the same four took fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:42.29.
Dave Wedzina placed third in the 200 individual medley (2:03.81) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.7), and Cole Javens qualified with a fourth-place showing in diving with 287.6 points.
For West, Simpson made it to state by placing second in the 50 freestyle in 22.21 and fourth in the 100 butterfly in 53.71. Simpson, Ethan Bartell, Hayden Maxwell and Brandon Whitney teamed up to place second in the 200 medley relay in 1:41.55, and Simpson, Jackson Koeneman, Bartell and Whitney combined for a fourth-place effort in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:22.08.
Max Pearson, Koeneman, Connor Berger and Ashton Samuelson teamed up to take third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:33.95.
Winona won the team title with 438 points. West placed fourth at 285, with East/Loyola next at 267.
The state meet will be held Thursday through Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
Wrestling
Section 2A: Blue Earth Area sent seven wrestlers to the state meet Friday.
Eli Kruse of Saint Clair/Mankato Loyola was the winner at 106.
Bryce Sonnek of United South Central was the winner at 113, while Ty Peterson of Blue Earth Area took second. Maple River's Boden Simon took first at 120, with Davis Sunken of Blue Earth Area second.
At 126, Trevor Pearson from Maple River was the winner. Trayton Hewitt of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area was second. BEA's Caleb Beeler was second at 132.
Jaxen Klinkner of Blue Earth Area was the winner at 138, while his teammate Koby Nagel won at 145.
Caden Ochsendorf of Maple River took first at 152, and Max Ehrich of Blue Earth Area won at 160.
At 170, Ralph Roesler of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva was the winner, while second went to Wyatt Simon of Maple River.
Nathan Trio of Maple River won at 182, and Avery Northquest of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area was second. BEA's Luke Mertens took second at 195.
