MANKATO — Maria Hagen pitched a four-inning perfect game for the Mankato West softball team in a 22-0 Big Nine Conference win over Austin Monday.
Brooklyn Geerdes hit a grand slam and a three-run homer for West, and Lydia Banse also hit two home runs. Breck Carlson added a homer and two RBIs.
West (8-1, 7-0 in Big Nine) plays Tuesday at Hopkins.
Rochester Lourdes 10, Waseca 5: Haylee Sommers went 3 for 3 with three runs scored for the Bluejays in the loss.
Cameron Stagman finished 2 for 3, and Hannah Thursdale was 2 for 4.
United South Central 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0: Jenessa Baumgarten went 1 for 1 with two walks for the Bucs in the loss.
Jordan Green also had a hit for WEM.
The Bucs (2-5, 2-4 in Gopher) host Tri-City United Tuesday.
Rochester Mayo 12, Mankato boys 9: Kolton McGregor scored three goals for Mankato in the Big Nine loss.
Andrew Sorbo and Gage Schmidt each scored two goals.
Baseball
Mankato East 12, Faribault 0: Dylan Kopesky finished 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Cougars in the Big Nine win.
Riston Wojcik went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Cougars, and Joe Breiter got the win on the mound.
East will host Austin Tuesday.
Maple River 8, Kenyon-Wannamingo 7: Caleb Thompson had two hits, including a walk-off single in the 8th inning in the Eagles victory.
Hayden Niebuhr hit a solo home run and Bryce Piotter walked four times.
Maple River (3-5, 2-3 in Gopher) will host Triton Tuesday.
Lacrosse
Rochester Mayo 17, Mankato girls 2: Olivia Holien and Kira Prange scored for Mankato in a Big Nine Conference road loss at Rochester.
Ashley Fischer made a program-record 19 saves.
Mankato (1-5) plays Thursday at Rochester John Marshall.
Golf
Austin meet: The Mankato West boys golf team took second with 347, while Mankato East shot 352.
The Cougars were led by Isaac Brennan, who won with a score of 80.
For West, Julian Bhardwaj shot 83 to take sixth.
