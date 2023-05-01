Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... .Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires that form will have the ability to spread quickly. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota. * WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&