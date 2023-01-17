The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Olivia Harazin became the leading scorer in the history of the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball program Tuesday, scoring 26 points to lead the Knights over Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman in a Valley Conference game.
Harazin has scored 1,872 points in her career.
Lauren Cooper scored 16 points, and Katelin Flack added 13 points for the Knights.
LCWM (13-1) plays at Martin County West on Friday.
Nicollet 68, Madelia 44: Leah Bode had 19 points and 16 rebounds for Nicollet in the Valley home game.
Shannon Soost had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Savannah Klockziem had 14 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Brooklyn Bode had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
For Madelia, Ollie Glover had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Victoria Hemmingson scored 10 points. Katherine DeVlaeminck had 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots, and Corban Tatro had 11 rebounds.
Nicollet (8-8, 6-4 in Valley) hosts Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Thursday.
Cleveland 52, St. Clair 49: Ava Hahn scored 12 points, and Sarena Remiger and Lacey McCabe each scored 11 to lead Cleveland to a Valley win at St. Clair.
Kayli Hinze led St. Clair with 16 points, and Brooklin Hinze scored 10.
Martin County West 72, Mankato Loyola 38: Emily Anderson led the Mavericks with 21 points in a Valley victory at Fitzgerald gym.
Sammy Kann led Loyola (1-13) with 10 points.
Waterville-Elysian-Morrristown 61, Maple River 52: Claire Bohlen scored 17 points and Alayna Atherton added 16 points as the Bucs won a Gopher Conference game at Waterville.
Bohlen also had eight rebounds and four steals, and Atherton added nine steals.
Ashlyn Pelant had 10 points and five rebounds.
Claire McGregor led Maple River with 20 points, and Lexi Thomas scored 19 points.
Maple River (7-6, 5-2) hosts Hayfield on Thursday. WEM (8-5, 4-2) plays at home Friday against Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 47, Medford 36: Katie Olson scored 15 points in the Bulldogs’ Gopher victory at Janesville.
JWP is 6-7, 2-4 in conference.
Boys basketball
Owatonna 72, Mankato West: Michael Henderson scored 17 points, but the Scarlets lost the Big Nine Conference game at Owatonna.
Kyle Steinke added 12 points, and Mason DuRose scored 10.
West (6-6, 4-5) plays Rochester Century at home Friday.
Minnesota Vallley Lutheran 98, Cedar Mountain 75: Ben Pearson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference win at home.
Kyler Flunker scored 18 points to go with six rebounds and six assists, and Cole Thompson scored 17 points. Will Kaisermann scored 16 points, and Aaron Black had 10 points.
Waseca 72, St. Clair 54: Damarius Russell had 28 points and eight assists for the Bluejays in a nonconference home game.
Laird Keeton added 16 points.
Waseca (11-2) plays at home against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, Medford 63: Memphis James scored 28 points to pace JWP in a Gopher win at Medford.
Landon Johnson added 17 points, and Daulton Bauer scored 11 for the Bulldogs, who trailed 39-32 at halftime.
JWP (7-5, 4-3) plays Thursday at Waseca.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 86, Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 68: Zack Wells scored 19 points in the Knight’s Valley road victory.
Drew Dahl and Jack Brockman each scored 14 points.
The Knights (12-1) play Monday against Sibley East.
Skiing
Eden Prairie Invitational: Leo Demars finished in a tie for seventh, helping Mankato West to a sixth-place finish at Buck Hill.
Minnetonka won the boys meet with 462 points.
Demars’ combined time was 49.29. West scored 288.5 points.
For Mankato East, which placed seventh at 267.0, Ethan Stenzel placed 30th at 54.05.
The East girls took seventh place with 313.5 points, with Maddie Cooney placing 13th at 56.09 and Kira Neeb taking 14th at 56.12.
Breck Carlson finished second at 51.41, helping West place eighth at 299.5.
Minnetonka won the girls race with 449.0.
