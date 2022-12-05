LAKE CRYSTAL — Olivia Harazin scored 27 points as Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial defeated Martin County West 65-26 in a Valley Conference girls basketball game Monday.
Lauren Cooper added 19 points, and Katelin Flack scored 13 for the Knights, who played in the state tournament last season.
Ella Carlson led the Mavericks (1-1, 1-1 in Valley) with 13 points.
LCWM (2-0, 2-0) plays at Madelia on Friday.
St. Clair 63, Mankato Loyola 18: St. Clair led 37-4 at halftime and won the Valley home game.
Kayli Hinze led the Cyclones with 16 points, while Clara Jeddeloh had 13 points and Brooklyn Meng scored 12 points.
Ava Schneider led Loyola with eight points.
Loyola (0-2) hosts Nicollet on Thursday. St. Clair (2-0, 2-0) plays at Maple River on Friday.
Boys basketball
North Metro 62, Immanuel Lutheran 54: Jaxon Libby scored 25 as Immanuel Lutheran opened the season with a home loss.
Jayme Kranz added 11 points.
Immanuel hosts Glenville-Emmons on Thursday.
