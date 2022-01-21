The Free Press
MANKATO — Lucas Doering scored 14 points, but Hayfield defeated Maple River 40-37 in a Gopher Conference boys basketball game Friday.
Hayfield (14-1, 7-0 in Gopher) is the defending Class A champion.
Will Sellers added 12 points for the Eagles.
Isaac Matti led Hayfield with 12 points, and Ethan Pack scored 10.
Maple River (12-2, 7-1) hosts Medford on Tuesday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 73, Blooming Prairie 52: Landon Dimler and Memphis James each scored 25 points as the Bulldogs won a Gopher Conference game at Janesville.
Cole Schlueter added nine points.
JWP (8-5, 5-3) plays Tuesday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 67, Randolph 60: Tyrone Wilson scored 24 points as the Panthers won a Gopher home game.
Porter Peterson scored 19 points, and Jack Olson added 10 points.
NRHEG (7-5) plays Tuesday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
St. James Area 63, Waseca 51: Hayden Jones scored 19 points as the Saints won a Big South Conference game at home.
Bennett Flohrs added 18 points, and Steven Balbuena had 14 points.
Elijah Breck led Waseca with 23 points, and Shawn Hulscher scored 11.
St. James Area (8-8) plays at Luverne on Monday.
New Ulm 69, Fairmont 55: Chuck Osborne scored 26 points to help the Eagles win the Big South game at New Ulm.
Zander Fischer scored 16 points, and Colton Benson scored 11.
Immanuel Lutheran 72, Valley Christian 38: Jaxon Libby had 36 points and 11 rebounds as Immanuel Lutheran won at home.
Alex Matzke added 13 points, and Jacob Olmanson collected eight rebounds.
Immanuel Lutheran hosts North Metro home school on Monday.
Mayer Lutheran 65, Sibley East 46: Cole Bauer scored 11 points in the Wolverines’ Minnesota River Conference loss.
Zach Kettner added 10 points.
Wabasso 85, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 71: Cole Thompson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference loss at home.
Garrett Parker had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Kyle Flunker scored 13 points. Ben Pearson had 10 points, five assists and four steals.
Girls basketball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61, Wabasso 36: Abbie Riederer scored 17 points, and Kaylee Hunter added 16 points as the Chargers won the Tomahawk Conference game at home.
Sam Dalueg had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Ella Schlei had seven rebounds.
MVL (13-3) plays Tuesday at home against Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s.
Nicollet 72, Springfield 45: Hayley Selby had 33 points and 16 rebounds for Nicollet in a nonconference game.
Marah Hulke had 11 points, 17 rebounds and six assists, and Josi Hansen had 11 points.
Nicollet (9-7) plays at Cleveland on Monday.
St. Peter 71, Blue Earth Area 22: Rhyan Holmgren scored 18 points, and Annika Southworth added 17 points as St. Peter won the Big South game at Blue Earth.
Josie Wiebusch added nine points, and Maddie Kamm had six assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.