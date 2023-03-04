The Free Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Mankato East/Loyola’s Jordan Hogue will compete in the finals in four events Saturday after a strong showing in Friday’s prelims of the Class A boys swimming and diving meet meet at the University of Minnesota.
Hogue was third in the 100-yard freestyle in 46.90 and third in the 100 backstroke in 52.39 in Friday’s prelims.
The Cougars’ 200 medley relay team of Hogue, Kaleb Kim, Elliot Bartell and Nick Brauer was second at 1:37.58, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Nick Brauer, Bartell, Isaac Luethmers and Hogue was third in 3:17.25.
Brauer will also swim in the finals of the 200 freestyle after placing sixth in 1:45.56. Brauer was ninth in the 100 freestyle in 48.70, missing the finals by one spot.
Bartell placed fifth in the 100 backstroke at 52.50 and 14th in the 50 freestyle at 22.29.
Mankato West’s 200 freestyle relay team of Sullivan Jacobs, Daxter Bosch, Elijah Burg and Jason Taylor was 14th in 1:32.28. The 400 freestyle relay team of Taylor, Burg, Ephraim Staley and Ethan Bartell finished 11th in 3:20.96.
Jacobs was 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.32.
The consolation heats and finals will be held Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
Wrestling
Mankato West’s Damian Riewe had a pair of first-period pins to advance to the semifinals of the 160-pound weight class at the Class AA meet at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
Riewe faces Aydan Carlson of St. Francis in the semifinals.
Mankato East’s Brian Thilges received a forfeit in the first round and lost in the second, dropping into the wrestlebacks where he won his first match by fall in 3:40.
Top-seeded Cade O’Malley of Tri-City United had a pair of decisions, 10-6 and 7-0, to reach the semifinals at 182.
Waseca’s Payton Garza (195) had an 8-1 decision in the first match before getting pinned in the second.
Marco Reyes (220) of TCU had 11-3 and 9-7 decisions to advance to the semifinals.
In Class A, Caleb Murphy (106) of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton won his first match by fall before falling into the consolation backet, where he won another match by fall.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area’s Ryder Antony is also alive in the wrestlebacks at 106.
Simon Kruse (120) of St. Clair/Mankato Loyola has advanced to the semifinals with 4-2 and 11-5 decisions.
Benito Diaz (120) of Sibley East won his first match 9-0 but lost in the quarterfinals. He won his first match in the wrestlebacks.
Ryan Palmer (138) of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area won his first match by fall in :56 but then lost twice.
Byron Getchell of Maple River/United South Central won his first match 3-2 before losing. He won his first wrestleback match 3-1.
Nick Slater (182) of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area won by fall in 1:10 in the opening round before losing twice.
Cooper Ochsendorf (182) of Maple River/United South Central won twice to reach the semifinals, earning 6-2 and 8-3 decisions.
Jacob Schimek (195) of St. Clair/Loyola also reached the semifinals with a fall in :37 and a 4-2 decision.
WEMJWP’s Jack Cahill (220) lost in the first round but won a wrestleback match 4-2.
At 285, Makota Misgen of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva advanced to the semifinals with a fall in 1:52 and a 1-0 decision. He’ll face Keegan Kuball of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, who had a fall in :38 and a 8-0 decision.
The tournament concludes Saturday.
Boys basketball
Mankato West 75, Austin 71, OT: Landon Dimler scored 22 points, and Kyle Steinke had 21 points as the Scarlets won the Big Nine Conference game at Austin.
Mikey Henderson added 11 points.
West (14-12, 11-11 in Big Nine) opens the Section 2AAA playoffs Tuesday.
Mankato East 68, Rochester Century 52: Carson Schweim had 18 points and nine rebounds as the Cougars won a Big Nine game at the East gym.
Brogan Madson added 10 points and three assists, and Dwayne Bryant had nine points, four rebounds and five assists.
East (21-5) hosts a Section 2AAA playoff game Tuesday.
Madelia 57, Alden-Conger 55: Josiah DeMaris hit the game-winner at the buzzer as No. 9-seeded Madelia won the Section 2A game at Alden.
DeMaris ended up with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Hayden Jones added 18 points, with Tate Becker scoring 12 points and Kyle Pietsch contributing 10 points and nine rebounds.
Madelia plays top-seeded United South Central on Tuesday at Wells.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 86, Cleveland 32: Memphis James scored 20 points as the Bulldogs won the Section 2A game at Janesville.
Steven Dimmel added 11 points, and Cole Schlueter scored 10.
JWP plays at No. 3 Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey on Tuesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 67, Belle Plaine 47: Michael Matteson scored 13 points to help the Knights win the nonconference game at Belle Plaine.
Zack Wells scored nine points, and Ethan Anderson and Jack Brockman each scored eight points.
LCWM (25-1) starts the Section 2AA playoffs at home Tuesday against New Richland-Hatland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Maple River 71, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 31: Will Sellers scored the 1,000th point of his career in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference win at Waterville.
Sellers finished with 12 points. Hayden Niebuhr led Maple River with 17 points and six rebounds.
Mason Schirmer and Aaron Pawlitschek each scored 11 points.
Maple River (25-2, 17-0 in Gopher) hosts Medford on Tuesday in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.