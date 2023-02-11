The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Jordan Hogue had a pair of second-place finishes for Mankato East/Loyola at the Big Nine Conference boys swimming and diving meet Saturday.
Hogue was runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle in 48.40 and 100 backstroke in 52.69.
The Cougars placed second in two relays. The 200 medley team of Hogue, Kaleb Kim, Elliot Bartell and Nick Brauer finished in 1:41.57, and the 400 freestyle team of Brauer, Bartell, Isaac Luethmers and Hogue clocked a 3:20.32.
In diving, Cole Javens took second with 350.20 points, and Spencer Flitter placed fifth at 312.80.
Bartell placed fourth in the 50 freestyle in 22.89 and 100 butterfly in 54.90. Brauer took fourth in the 100 freestyle in 49.84.
West’s best finish came in the 200 freestyle relay, where Sullivan Jacobs, Daxter Bosch, Elijah Burg and Jason Taylor placed fourth in 1:34.60.
Ephraim Staley finished fifth in the 100 freestyle in 50.89, and Jacobs took fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.78.
Boys basketball
Immanuel Lutheran sweeps: Immanuel Lutheran swept a pair of games, defeating Foreston 96-44 and St. Cloud Christian 64-50.
Against Foreston, Jacob Olmanson scored 24 points, and Jaxon Libby had 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Libby scored 17 points against St. Cloud Christian, and Olmanson added 13 points.
Sleepy Eye 57, Madelia 39: Tony Zaleski scored 12 points in Madelia’s nonconference loss at Bethany Lutheran.
Madelia hosts St. Clair on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Mankato Loyola 58, United South Central 38: Maddie Huiras scored 14 points for the Crusaders in a nonconference victory at Fitzgerald gym.
Loyola (4-20) plays Immanuel Lutheran on Monday at Fitzgerald gym.
Hockey
Mankato West boys 7, Red Wing 0: The Scarlets scored five goals in the first period and rolled to a Big Nine Conference win on the road.
Jaeger Zimmerman scored two goals, and Gage Schmidt, Weston Johnson, Hunter Rigdon, Toby Essay and Maddox Langworthy also scored a goal.
West had a 71-11 advantage in shots on goal. Mason Schreiber made 11 saves.
West plays Totino-Grace on Tuesday at Brooklyn Park.
Northfield 8, Mankato East/Loyola boys 0: Northfield had a 48-9 advantage in shots on goal in the Big Nine win at Northfield.
Brody Kunst made 40 saves.
The Cougars play at Albert Lea on Tuesday.
