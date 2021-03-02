The Free Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Chet Holmgren scored 29 points as Minnehaha Academy defeated Waseca 94-66 in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday.
Minnehaha is rated No. 1 in Class AAA, while Waseca has been one of the top two teams in Class AA all season.
Andrew Morgan had 24 points and eight rebounds for Waseca, and Kyreese Willingham added 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Ryan Dufault scored 14.
Waseca (12-1) plays at Waconia on Thursday.
Maple River 75, United South Central 47: Zach Herrmann had 15 points and nine rebounds to pace the Eagles in a Gopher Conference game at Mapleton.
Will Sellers also scored 15, and Teien Murphy had 13 points and five rebounds. Mason Schirmer collected eight points and 10 assists for Maple River (13-1, 10-0 in Gopher).
Riley Staloch had 12 points for USC (5-6, 5-4).
Blue Earth Area 71, Martin County West 45: Braden Gudahl finished with 18 points for the Bucs in the Big South Conference home victory.
Gavin Storbeck had 14 points and four rebounds, while Ashton Lloyd added 12 points and five rebounds for BEA.
The Bucs were 15 of 30 from behind the arc.
Kasson-Mantorville 75, New Ulm 53: Colton Benson and Charlie Osborne each scored 18 points for the Eagles in a nonconference road loss.
Jace Bigelow led Kasson with 31 points.
Alden-Conger 66, Immanuel Lutheran 62: Jaxon Libby finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans in the nonconference loss.
Austin Hanel added 13 points for Immanuel.
Girls basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 84, Nicollet/Loyola 52: Lexi Cloyd scored 24 points to pace the Knights in a Valley Conference game at Lake Crystal.
Olivia Harazin added 21 points, and Katelin Flack scored 14.
Marah Hulke finished with 21 points for the Raiders, and Hayley Selby added 13 points.
LCWM (13-1) plays at home Friday against Martin County West.
St. Clair 67, Cleveland 42: Emily Olson finished with 17 points for the Cyclones in the Valley Conference win at Cleveland.
Steph Cink added 13 points for St. Clair, while Madison Daly scored 12.
Macey Ziebarth led the Clippers with 13 points.
The Cyclones (9-4, 6-2 in Valley) host Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Saturday.
Maple River 62, United South Central 45: Claire McGregor led the Eagles with 31 points in a Gopher Conference win at Wells.
Lexi Thomas finished with 22 points for Maple River.
For the Rebels, Izzy O’Rourke led the way with 24 points.
The Eagles (6-7) play Friday at Bethlehem Academy.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 62, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 32: Brielle Bartelt had 21 points and six assists as the Bucs won the Gopher Conference home game.
Ellie Ready added 18 points and five rebounds, and Toryn Richards had 12 points and five boards.
WEM (11-2, 9-1) plays at home Thursday against Medford.
Belle Plaine 69, Le Sueur-Henderson 33: Sarah Lenz scored 21 points in the Tigers’ Minnesota River Conference road win at Le Sueur.
Leah Lenz added 15 points for Belle Plaine.
Blooming Prairie 59, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 39: Faith Nielsen scored 14 points in the Panthers’ Gopher loss.
Erin Jacobson scored 12 points, and Kendall Johnson had eight points and nine rebounds.
NRHEG plays Friday at United South Central.
Hockey
Mankato East/Loyola girls 4, Albert Lea 3: Kaylee Eykyn scored the game-winner in overtime for the Cougars, as they picked up the Big Nine Conference victory at All Seasons Arena.
Kailey Newton, Hannah Rigdon and Kalea Homich also scored for East/Loyola.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 42-31.
East/Loyola (8-4-1) plays Thursday at Rochester Century.
Mankato East/Loyola boys 5, Rochester Century 4: The Cougars scored twice in the final three minutes to down Century at All Seasons Arena.
After Layten Liffrig tied the game at 14:31 of the third, Hayden Guillemette scored the game-winner at 16:13.
Jake Schreiber, Brett Borchardt and Jake Kanzenbach also scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East/Loyola 53-16.
The Cougars (11-3) play Mankato West at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Wrestling
St. Peter splits: The Saints topped Pipestone 54-19 and fell to Fairmont/Martin County West 57-18 at St. Peter.
Kole Guth (160) and Nathan Pettis (285) each won by fall against Pipestone. In the loss, Pettis, Leighton Robb (182) and Cole Filand (170) won by fall.
