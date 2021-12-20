The Free Press
NICOLLET — Marah Hulke finished with 15 points and five steals for the Nicollet girls basketball team in a 57-42 Valley Conference home victory over Cleveland Monday night.
Brooklyn Bode had 12 points and five assists for the Raiders, and Josi Hansen added 11 points. Hayley Selby finished with nine points and 14 rebounds.
For the Clippers, Kaylee Karels scored 15 points, and Emily Kern had 14 points.
The Raiders (3-5) host Sleepy Eye Tuesday.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 51, Mankato Loyola 47: Gabby Bemmels led the Crusaders with 20 points in the road loss.
Alyvia Newman led ACGE with 18 points.
Martin County West 64, Madelia 20: Kari Matejka finished with 23 points for MCW in a Valley Conference road win.
Emily Anderson added 16 points for MCW.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, Randolph 48: Alayna Atherton finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Bucs in the home victory.
Riley Sammon had 10 points, while Claire Bohlen added nine points and five steals.
St. Clair 74, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 62: Kayli Hinze led the Cyclones with 28 points in the Valley road victory.
Brooklin Hinze added 18 points for St. Clair, while Steph Cink finished with 13 points. Tori Ward had 10 points.
St. Clair will host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Thursday.
Boys
Madelia 78, Cleveland 45: Ja’Sean Glover finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 steals for the Blackhawks in the Valley road victory.
Blake Altenburg added 19 points for Madelia, and Isaac Bergeman had 16 points.
New Ulm 73, Redwood Valley 70: Zander Fischer led the Eagles with 23 points in the home victory.
Charlie Osborne added 17 points for the Eagles, and Colton Benson scored 13 points.
Gymnastics
West wins: The Scarlets’ McKenna Schreiber won the all-around with a score of 36.125 in a three-team meet at K & G Gymnastics.
West won at 141.425, while Mankato East was second (135.275).
Schreiber won the vault (9.350) and the bars (8.950).
West’s Jenna Sikel won on the beam (9.350), and Zoey Hermel won the floor exercise (9.475).
For East, Ella Turner took second on the beam at 9.325.
