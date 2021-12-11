MANKATO — Trinity Jackson had two goals and an assist for the Mankato West/St. Clair/Loyola girls hockey team in a 4-3 Big Nine Conference victory over Red Wing Saturday at All Seasons Arena.
Caitlin Hvinden finished with a goal and two assists for the Scarlets. Brooke Pockrandt also scored a goal.
Shots on goal favored West 27-24. Alayna Smith made 21 saves in the victory.
The Scarlets play Tuesday at Marshall.
Mankato West boys 6, Winona 4: Gavin Brunmeier and Jaeger Zimmerman each scored two goals for the Scarlets in the the Big Nine road win.
Brady Hatkin and Sam Oltman also scored for West. Hunter Rigdon added two assists.
Shots on goal favored Winona 32-26. Wyatt Lund made 28 saves for West.
The Scarlets (1-4) host Rochester Century Thursday.
Girls basketball
Mankato West 66, Winona 32: Teresa Kiewiet finished with 17 points for the Scarlets in the Big Nine Conference road win.
Lani Schoper added 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Annika Younge had 11 points and eight rebounds.
West will host Rochester Mayo Friday.
Mankato Loyola 66, Madelia 42: Maddie Huiras finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds and nine steals for the Crusaders in the Valley Conference home victory.
Gabby Bemmels added 18 points and seven steals for Loyola.
The Crusaders (2-2) host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Thursday.
Maple River 60, St. Clair 52: Claire McGregor finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and six steals for the Eagles in an overtime home victory.
Maya Doyen added 12 points for Maple River.
For St. Clair, Kayli Hinze scored 20 points.
The Eagles (2-1, 1-0 in Gopher) play Tuesday at Blooming Prairie.
Boys basketball
South St. Paul 66, Mankato East 62: B.J. Omot finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars in the nonconference road loss.
Jacob Eggert scored 11 points, and Meer Othow had nine points and seven rebounds. Brogan Madson added nine points and five assists.
The Cougars (1-2, 0-1 in Big Nine) host Northfield Thursday.
St. Peter 63, Marshall 58: Bennett Olson finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Saints in the Big South Showcase game.
Noah Witts added 17 points for St. Peter.
New Ulm 76, Worthington 74: Zander Fischer led the Eagles with 26 points in the Big South Showcase victory.
Charlie Osborne had 25 points for the Eagles, and James Osborne added 13 points.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 103, Alden-Conger 57: Zack Wells led the Knights with 23 points in the Valley Conference road win.
Drew Dahl finished with 19 points for LCWM, and Ethan Anderson added 14 points.
Wrestling
Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament: Mankato West's Damian Riewe (170) and Josh Allen (220) each finished second in the tournament at Chanhassen.
West finished eighth at the 17-team event.
Riewe went 6-1 and scored 20 team points, while Allen went 7-1 and scored 22 points. Robert Wicks placed fourth and scored 12 points.
Swimming
Jerry Carlson Memorial Invitational: Mankato East/Loyola's Dave Wedzina won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.35) and the 50 freestyle (22.78) at the meet in Hutchinson.
The Cougars finished second at the seven-team meet with 422.5 points, while Mankato West was fourth with 257 points.
East's Logan Gustafson won the 100 freestyle at 51.12. Gustafson, along with Elliot Bartell, Jordan Hogue and Nick Brauer were part of East's winning 400 freestyle relay (3:29.85).
For the Scarlets, Charlie Simpson was second in the 50 freestyle (22.91) and the 100 freestyle (51.51).
