FARIBAULT — Calin Jacobs pitched a no-hitter as Mankato East defeated Faribault 5-0 in the season-opening Big Nine Conference baseball game Saturday.
Jacobs struck out five, and he had a hit and RBI. Matthew Werk was 2 for 3 and scored two runs, and Kyle Bridger had a hit and scored a run.
East plays at Albert Lea on Tuesday.
Mankato West 7, Northfield 2: Nine different players had hits as the Scarlets won the Big Nine game at ISG Field.
Louis Magers had a two-run triple, and Avery Stock added a two-run single. Wyant Fowlds and Ethan Fox each had a pinch-hit single.
West (2-0) hosts Rochester Mayo on Tuesday at Wolverton Field.
Sibley East 8, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Jake Schmidt gave up two hits and struck out eight in three innings to help Sibley East win the nonconference game at Gaylord.
Ian Templin had two hits and two RBIs, Tucker Hendrycks had two hits and scored two runs, and Sam Ebert had a two-run double for the Wolverines.
Bryer Larson had two hits for the Knights, and Mike McCue had a single.
LCWM (0-2) hosts St. Clair on Tuesday. Sibley East (1-0) plays Monday at Tri-City United.
Softball
Mankato East 14, Faribault 0, 5 innings: Maddie Glogowski had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Cougars in a Big Nine road game.
Abby Holien had two hits and two RBIs, Peyton Stevermer was 2 for 4 and scored two runs, and Kylinn Stengl added two hits, an RBI and two runs.
Madi Mangulis and Abby Brielmaier combined on a one-hitter, with each getting three strikeouts.
Eaast (2-0) plays at home against Albert Lea on Tuesday.
