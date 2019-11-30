The Free Press
BROOKLYN PARK — The Waseca boys basketball team fell 65-49 to DeLaSalle in a rematch of last season’s Class AAA state championship Saturday at Champlin Park High School.
The Bluejays, now reclassified to Class AA, entered play as the top-ranked team in the state. DeLaSalle is No. 2 in Class AAA.
Andrew Morgan led Waseca with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Kyreese Willingham finished with 11 points, while Ryan Dufault had five.
Waseca (0-1) will host Stewartville Tuesday.
Austin 61, East girls 55: Mackenzie Schweim finished with 24 points in the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference home loss.
After trailing by 12 points at halftime, East rallied in the second, but was unable to complete the comeback.
Lexi Karge scored 11 points. Peyton Stevermer had 10 points.
The Cougars (0-2, 0-1) play Tuesday at Faribault.
Boys hockey
Dodge County 7, Minnesota River 5: Shawn Lehtinen and Logan Throldah each scored twice for the Bulldogs at Inver Grove Heights.
Seth Reicks also scored.
The Bulldogs were outshot 26-25, with Mitch Kotek making 19 saves.
Minnesota River (0-3) plays Tuesday at Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.