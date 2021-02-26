The Free Press
MANKATO — Buom Jock scored 24 points as Mankato West defeated Owatonna 73-59 in a nonconference boys basketball game Friday at the West gym.
Mason Ellwein added 20 points, and Louis Magers scored 14.
West led by 10 points early and by 20 at halftime.
West (11-1) plays at Mankato East on Tuesday.
Waseca 74, St. Peter 51: Kyreese Willingham finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Bluejays in a Big South Conference victory at St. Peter.
Zach Hoehn finished with 20 points for Waseca, while Ryan Dufault scored 17 and had 11 assists. Andrew Morgan had 13 points and nine rebounds.
For the Saints, Ethan Grant had 16 points. Marwan Abdi added nine points.
St. Peter (6-6) will host Hutchinson Monday. Waseca (11-0) plays at Marshall on Saturday.
Mankato Loyola 76, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 39: Lawson Godfrey scored 20 points for the Crusaders in a Valley Conference win at Fitzgerald.
Simon Morgan had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Urban Casteel had 15 points.
Loyola (11-2) hosts St. Clair on Monday.
St. Clair 79, Cleveland 57: Derrick Zeldenrust had 31 points and 15 rebounds in the Cyclones’ Valley win at home.
St. Clair only led by four points at halftime.
Connor Andree had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Devin Embacher had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Ben Holden led Cleveland with 17 points, while Isaac Mueller had 16 points and Eric Rohlfing had 10.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 52, Nicollet 40: Shane Stevenson led the Raiders with 14 points in a Valley Conference win at Truman.
Colton Thomson added 12 points for the Raiders.
The Raiders (6-7, 4-5 in Valley) play Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Monday.
Martin County West 50, Madelia 47: Ja‘Sean Glover finished with 24 points and eight rebounds for the Blackhawks in a Valley home loss.
Glover wasn’t able to connect on a 3-pointer that would have tied the game in the closing seconds.
The Blackhawks (4-9, 3-8) host Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman Monday.
Blooming Prairie 54, United South Central 52: Nick Bushlack and Riley Staloch each scored 14 points for the Rebels in the Gopher Conference home loss.
Colten Quade added 12 points for USC.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 89, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 70: Kyreis Harrison finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Chargers in the Tomahawk Conference road win.
Leyton Brau added 15 points for MVL, while Cole Thompson scored 12.
Immanuel Lutheran 59, Rochester Defenders 25: Jaxon Libby had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans in the Christian Athletic League win.
Austin Hanel finished with 13 points 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Orrin Gessner also scored 13 points.
Immanuel hosts Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Tuesday.
Girls basketballMankato West 55, Owatonna 41: Lani Schoper had 15 points, five rebounds and five steals as the Scarlets won a nonconference game on the road.
Bri Stoltzman had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Annika Younge added nine points and five rebounds.
West (11-1) hosts Mankato East on Tuesday.
Mankato East 39, Albert Lea 33: Mackenzie Schweim had 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the Cougars’ win at Albert Lea.
Peyton Stevermer had nine points, and Lexi Karge grabbed nine rebounds. Isabelle Schott had six points and five rebounds.
East (10-3) plays at Mankato West on Tuesday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 61, Tri-City United 55: Halle Bemmels scored 22 points to help the Giants win the Minnesota River Conference game at Montgomery.
Zoe Thomson had 15 points for the Giants, who made 9 of 12 free throws down the stretch.
Kaia Krocal led TCU with 17 points, while Sami Tiede and Paige Johnson each scored 11 and Sam Lang added 10.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 71, Maple River 39: Toryn Richards had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Bucs’ Gopher Conference win at Waterville.
Brielle Bartelt had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kylie Pittmann had nine points and three blocks.
Claire McGregor led the Eagles with 15 points.
WEM (10-2, 8-1 in Gopher) hosts Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday.
Rochester Area Homeschool 41, Immanuel Lutheran 35: Aubree Kranz led the Trojans with 25 points, five rebounds and four steals in Christian Athletic League loss.
The Christian Athletic League Tournament begins Thursday.
Wrestling
St. Clair wins twice: The cyclones beat Madelia/Truman 21-12, as well as Red Rock Central 41-35.
For St. Clair, Simon Kruse (106), Eli Kruse (113), Hunter McCann (120), Lucas Vaughan (126), Chase Bade (132) and Jacob Schimek (170) each won twice.
Skiing
Mankato East/Loyola defeated Mankato West 164-159 in the annual Wukfut crosstown meet at Mount Kato.
Boys and girls were scored together to determine the final results.
East/Loyola’s Brenden Steinbach was the first boy across the line at 42.02. The West boys were paced by Andrew Krediet at 46.17.
On the girls side, Breck Carlson finished first at 42.77. Kira Neeb took fifth overall for the Cougars with a time of 48.55.
