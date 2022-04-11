MANKATO — Luke Johnson went 2 for 4 with a three-run triple for the Mankato West baseball team in a 9-2 Big Nine Conference win over Albert Lea Monday at ISG Field.
Ryan Haley finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Scarlets, and Avery Stock was 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Zander Dittbenner recorded nine strikeouts over four innings to get the victory.
The Scarlets (3-0, 2-0 in Big Nine) play Thursday at Northfield.
Maple River 10, United South Central 0, 5 innings: Lucas Doering gave up one hit with 10 strikeouts as the Eagles won a Gopher Conference game.
Skyler Jenkins had four RBIs, including a three-run double, and Boden Simon had a double and sacrifice fly.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 17, Blooming Prairie 7: The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away for the Gopher win at Janesville.
Ryan Hanson pitched four innings to get the win, and Blake Cowdin finished with three hitless innings of relief.
Cody Cowdin had a single, double and three RBIs, and Gavin Krause and Karson Lindsay each had a hit and three RBIs.
Madelia 14, Martin County West 0, 5 innings: Madelia scored 11 runs in the second inning to win the Valley game on the road.
Dylan Grev pitched five innings, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts. Eric Anderson was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Jake Lehman had two RBIs.
Mountain Lake Area 14, St. Clair 13, 8 innings: Riley Fitzloff was 3 for 6 with three RBIs in the Cyclones' nonconference loss at Mountain Lake.
Ethan Preston was 4 for 5 with a double and RBI, and Dylan Blount added two hits and scored four runs.
Softball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6, Hayfield 4: Addyson Taylor was 3 for 4, and Rylee Pelant had a two-run triple as the Bucs defeated Hayfield in a Gopher Conference game.
Gloria Cortez pitched five inings for the win, and Taylor pitched the final two innings to get the save.
Jordan Green and Emma Woratschka each had two hits.
United South Central 2, Maple River 0: Mariah Anderson pitched a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts as the Rebels won the Gopher Conference game at Wells.
Taylor Schroeder and Brylee Neubauer each had a hit and scored a run for USC.
Blooming Prairie 13, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2: Lexi Dahlberg had a hit and two RBIs for the Bulldogs in the Gopher road loss.
Brielle Dessner and Isabelle Rider each added a hit for JWP.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 15, Waseca 0, 4 innings: Avery Voges and Lauren Kuebler combined on a no-hitter as the Knights won the nonconference game.
Olivia Harazin led the offense with two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Avery Voges and Ella Voges each had two hits.
Nicollet 17, Madelia 0: Hayley Selby pitched a no-hitter with one walk and six strikeouts in a Valley Conference game at Madelia.
Olivia Whitemore was 3 for 4 with five RBIs, and Brooklyn Bode and Morgan Arndt each had two RBIs.
Madelia (1-1) hosts Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran sweeps: Becca Kuck pitched two complete games as the Chargers won 9-2 and 6-5 in a Tomahawk Conference doubleheader.
Kuck also had four hits and two RBIs in two games, while Samatha Dalueg had three hits and two RBIs. MacKenna Dressel also drove in two runs.
In two games, Kuck allowed 10 hits with 18 strikeouts.
Golf
Mankato East boys 346, Owatonna 370: Isaac Brennan shot 80 and was the medalist at the Big Nine Conference match at Mankato Golf Club.
Carter Dean added an 84, followed by Aiden Prochaska at 86 and Austin Arnoldy at 95.
Cedar Mountain meet: Minnesota Valley Lutheran's Ben Pearson finished first with a score of 45 at Mayflower Country Club.
The Chargers won the meet with a team score of 206.
On the girls side, Abbie Riederer took second at 55.
MVL placed second at 272.
New Ulm 449, Mankato East 495: Natalie Benton led the Cougars with a 99 in the nonconference dual at North Links Golf Course.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys 178, Waseca 203: Steven Dimmel was the medalist with a 41, leading the Bulldogs to a nonconference dual victory at Lakeside Golf Club.
Logan Thell shot 43, with Ethan Moravec and Carter Miller at 47.
United South Central boys quadrangular: Kadyn Neubauer had the low round of 36 as the Rebels won the four-team meet at Oak View Golf Course.
USC's Blake Bullerman was runner-up at 38.
United South Central had a team score of 165, followed by Kenyon-Wanamingo at 195 and Triton at 212. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva did not have a full team.
Tennis
Waseca 4, Faribault 3: Waseca swept the doubles matches to claim a nonconference victory at home.
Hunter Supalla and Dominic Grunzke won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, while the No. 2 team of Ahmed Farooq and Otto Schoenrock and No. 3 team of Allan Kopetzki and Corrick Medina both won 6-0, 6-0.
Henry Huttemier won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
Waseca (1-0) plays at St. James Area on Thursday.
