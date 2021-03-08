The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Lexi Karge finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Mankato East girls basketball team in a 69-44 road victory over Rochester Century Monday.
Mackenzie Schweim had 18 points and 11 rebounds for East, while Macy Birkholz scored 13. Peyton Stevermer added 11 assists.
The Cougars (13-3) host Austin Thursday.
Red Wing 65, Mankato West: 64 The Scarlets led by 10 points in the second half, but Red Wing rallied for the victory in a nonconference game at the West gym.
Bri Stoltzman had 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Scarlets. Annika Younge had 14 points and five rebounds, and Emily Fitterer scored 12.
West (12-3) wraps up the regular season on Thursday at Albert Lea.
Nicollet/Loyola 63, Madelia 21: Hayley Selby led the Raiders with 13 points in the Valley Conference home victory.
Marah Hulke had 10 points for Nicollet/Loyola, while Hatti Hansen and Josi Hansen each finished with eight points.
Medford 45, Maple River 36: Claire McGregor finished with 20 points for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference home loss.
For Medford, Isabella Steffen scored 12.
The Eagles (6-9) host Blooming Prairie on Friday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 60, Blooming Prairie 51, OT: Toryn Richards had 25 points and 18 rebounds to help the Bucs prevail in a Gopher Conference game at Blooming Prairie.
Richards hit a basket with 10 seconds in regulation to force overtime.
Ellie Ready scored 12 points, and Kylie Pittmann had 10 points and eight rebounds for WEM (13-3, 11-1).
Boys basketball
Mankato East 63, Rochester Century 58: B.J. Omot had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Cougars won the nonconference game at the East gym.
Poulrah Gong added 13 points, and Sean Clement had 10 points and four assists.
East (13-3) plays at Austin on Thursday.
Mankato West 66, Red Wing 50: Buom Jock scored 26 points as the Scarlets ended a three-game losing streak with the nonconference road win.
Mekhi Collins had 16 points, while Mason Ellwein scored 12 points and Brady Haugum had 11 points.
West (12-4) hosts Albert Lea on Thursday.
Maple River 64, Medford 44: The Eagles wrapped up the Gopher Conference championship with the victory at Medford.
Mason Schirmer had 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead Maple River, and Ethan Fischer had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Lucas Doering added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Maple River (15-1, 12-0 in Gopher) hosts Jackson County Central on Thursday.
Blue Earth Area 74, Fairmont 36: Cameron Anderson led the Bucs with 23 points and six rebounds in the Big South Conference road victory.
Braden Gudahl added 15 points and six assists for BEA, while Sam Keister scored 10.
The Bucs shot 56% from the field in the win.
St. Peter 69, St. James 49: Ethan Grant finished with 18 points for St. Peter in the Big South road win.
Hayden Jones led St. James with 23 points, and Alex Stresemann scored 18.
Jones reached 1,000 career points in the loss.
Madelia 90, Immanuel 46: Ja‘Sean Glover finished with 51 points and eight rebounds for the Blackhawks in the nonconference home victory.
Ethan Arndt scored 12 for Madelia, while Ramiro Zamora added eight steals.
For the Trojans, Austin Hanel led the way with 23 points.
Madelia (5-11) is scheduled to host Mankato Loyola Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 73, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 39: Drew Dahl made eight 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Knights won the Valley Conference home game.
Zack Wells added 18 points for LCWM.
Memphis James led JWP with 22 points.
Nicollet 85, Le Sueur-Henderson 82, OT: Shane Stevenson scored 33 points to help the Raiders win the nonconference game at Nicollet.
Dylan Willaert added 14 points, and Collin Bode scored 13, including a tying 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Raiders (8-8, 5-6) play Thursday at home against Sibley East.
Wrestling
Blue Earth Area 59, United South Central 18: Cooper Peterson (106), Caleb Langager (113), Nick Frank (182) and Logan Johnson (220) each won by fall as the Bucs opened the Section 2A tournament with a home victory.
For USC, Ethan Elvebak (132) won by fall, and Bryce Sonnek (120), Byron Getchell (126) and Micah Hamson (145) each won by major decision.
