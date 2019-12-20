Girls basketball
ROCHESTER — Lexi Karge had 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Mankato East girls basketball team to a 40-27 Big Nine Conference win over Rochester Century Friday.
East led 14-12 at halftime.
Mackenzie Schweim added eight points for the winners. Payton Stevermer had six points.
East (4-5, 4-4) hosts Faribault on Friday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Medford 58: Brielle Bartelt hit a buzzer beater to send the game to overtime in the Bucs' Gopher Conference win at home.
Bartelt finished with 18 points and five assists. Ellie Ready led WEM in scoring with 19. Trista Hering added six points and six rebounds.
The Bucs (8-0) Play at the Tri-City United holiday tournament Dec. 27.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 71, United South Central 27: Sophie Stork scored 25 points to lead the Panthers to the Gopher Conference road win.
Sidney Schultz added 15 points for NRHEG.
Izzy O'Rourke led the Rebels with nine points.
USC (0-5) plays in the Blue Earth Area tournament starting Friday against Jackson County Central.
St. James Area 40, Fairmont 38: The Saints rallied from a 16-point deficit to win the Big South Conference game.
Taylor Sodeman had 11 points, and Kaydi Anderson had eight points for the winners.
Faith Olson led Fairmont with 10 points.
St James (4-3) plays in the Glencoe-Silver Lake tournament Dec. 27-28.
Belle Plaine 56, Sibley East 38: Lauren Johnson scored 28 points to lead the Tigers to the Minnesota River Conference win.
Leah Lenz had nine points. Lizzy Schmidt had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Martin County West 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 24: The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-12 first-half lead and won the Valley Conference game.
The Bulldogs were led by Amanda Sack with six points and five steals and Mandy Gruis with five points.
New Ulm 65, Blue Earth Area 41: Hannah Osborne had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six steals to lead the Eagles to the Big South Conference road win.
Bryn Nesvold had 17 points and six rebounds for New Ulm. Miranda Suess finished with eight points, and Nora Windschill added six points and seven rebounds.
New Ulm (2-4) plays in the Mound-Westonka tournament, starting Friday.
Tri-City United 60, Le Sueur-Henderson 55: Jess Dull led the Titans with 19 points in a Minnesota River Conference home win.
Grace Factor and Erica Jackson each scored 14.
For the Giants, Kyla Samora had 14 points, while Halle Bemmels scored 13.
The Titans (2-5) play Monday in Maple River.
Maple River 47, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 43: Isabella Nelson scored 13 points to lead the Eagles to the Gopher Conference road win.
Claire McGregor scored 11 points for the winners.
Maple River (4-3, 2-2 in Gopher) hosts Tri-City United on Monday.
Skiing
West third, fifth at Wild Mountain: The Mankato West girls Alpine ski team finished third at the Wild Invite with 535 points Friday.
Breck Carlson led the Scarlets with a sixth-place finish (1:13.13).
East took 18th with 313 points. Maddie Cooney was 67th (1:26.85).
In the boys meet, Jason Starks led the West boys to a fifth-place finish with 488 points. Starks finished seventh (1:09.84).
The Cougars were 14th at 355 points. Jay Sabatka came across the line 14th (1:12.95).
Hockey
Windom 2, West girls 1: Eagles goaltender Kaylie Baerg stopped 37 shots to defeat the Scarlets in the nonconference game at All Seasons Arena.
Caitlin Hvinden scored the lone goal for West, assisted by Molly Grundhoffer.
West outshot Windom 38-16.
Windom got second-period goals from Toria Robillard and Meakin Bang.
West (6-7-0) hosts Rochester Century on Dec. 30.
