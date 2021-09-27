The Free Press
CLEVELAND — Emily Kern made 21 kills as Cleveland defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 3-1 in a nonconference volleyball match Monday.
Scores were 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19.
Kern also had seven blocks. Taylin Gosch had 36 assists and was 33 for 33 serving with one ace. Emma Sweere made 30 digs, Savannah Meyer had 16 digs, Harley Connor had five kills and four blocks, and Grayce Kortuem added seven kills.
Cleveland (13-5) hosts Mankato Loyola on Tuesday.
Nicollet 3, St. Clair 1: Nicollet lost the first set 16-25, but rallied to win 25-18, 25-10, 25-7 in a Valley Conference match at home.
Marah Hulke had 13 kills, five blocks and 14 assists to lead the Raiders. Brooke Gohr, Brooklyn Bode and Olivia Whitmore each had six kills, and Gohr and Emily Lorentz both served three aces.
Nicollet (7-8, 3-1 in Valley) plays at Madelia on Tuesday.
Mankato West 3, Rochester John Marshall 0: The Scarlets won a Big Nine Conference road game 25-22, 25-14, 25-16 at Rochester.
West plays at Belle Plaine on Monday.
Soccer
Mankato West boys 3, Marshall 0: Drew Smook made five saves in the nonconference shutout at Marshall.
After a scoreless first half, Kuony Chol, Caspar Olseth and Jack Raverty scored goals, with assists from Joey Decko and Sam Rittmiller.
West had 20 shots.
The Scarlets (10-2) play Thursday against Owatonna at Caswell North.
Mankato East 3, Waseca 1: Omar Abdi had two assists as the Cougars won the nonconference game at Waseca.
Mohamed Yusuf scored the first goal, with an assist to Abdi, and Bol Bayak scored on a penalty kick. Sam Thom scored the final goal, with an assist from Abdi.
East had 19 shots, while Owen Quist made six saves.
East (7-4-1) play Albert Lea on Tuesday at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Tennis
Mankato West 5, Austin 2: Lauryn Douglas, Payton Douglas and McKenna Schreiber each won singles matches in the Big Nine Conference victory at the West courts.
The doubles teams of Julia Ulman and Ella Betters and Kahle Downs and Renn Corley also won.
West (9-1 in Big Nine) plays at Owatonna on Tuesday to finish the regular season.
St. Peter 6, Worthington 1: Maddie Kamm won 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-8 at No. 4 singles in a Big South Conference victory at St. Peter.
Amelia Hildebrandt won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Kali Erickson and Raina Roemhildt won 6-1, 6-3.
St. Peter (15-2) competes at the St. James tournament Saturday.
Red Wing 5, Waseca 2: The Bluejays’ No. 2 doubles team of Sarah Haley and Addie Bomsta won 7-5, 6-1 in the nonconference match at Waseca.
Takya Schoenrock won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles for Waseca (2-13), which plays at Stewartville on Tuesday.
