OWATONNA — Teresa Kiewiet had 22 points and five rebounds as Mankato West defeated Owatonna 43-41 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.
Lani Schoper finished with 12 points for West, and Annika Younge added nine rebounds.
United Christian Academy 58, Mankato Loyola 27: Sammy Kann scored 13 points for the Crusaders in a nonconference game.
Paige Frutiger added 11 rebounds for Loyola (3-6).
Nicollet 75, Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 71: Hayley Selby had 22 points and 19 rebounds as the Raiders rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to win the Valley Conference game.
Brooklyn Bode had 14 points and six steals, and Josi Hansen scored 14 points. Marah Hulke had 13 points and five assists.
Katelyn Diegnau scored 32 points for the Jaguars.
Nicollet (7-7) plays at Mountain Lake Area on Thursday.
St. Clair 93, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 40: Kayli Hinze led the Cyclones with 27 points, including the 1,000th of her career, in a Valley Conference home victory.
Brooklin Hinze had 26 points for St. Clair, and Steph Cink added 21 points.
For ACGE, Cearra Grunzke scored 14 points.
St. Clair (10-5, 7-1 in Valley) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 78, United South Central 22: Sophie Stork had 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals in a Gopher Conference game.
Faith Nielsen had 16 points, and Erin Jacobson added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.
NRHEG (11-4, 6-1) plays at Randolph on Friday.
Maple River 34, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 33: Claire McGregor led the Eagles with 16 points and eight rebounds in the Gopher Conference home victory.
Lexi Thomas added seven points for Maple River, and Krystal Ulrich scored six points.
For WEM, Alayna Atherton led the way with 10 points.
The Eagles (9-4, 5-2 in Gopher) play Saturday at Kingsland.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 64, Cedar Mountain 48: Abbie Riederer scored 22 points to lead the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference win.
Mia Johnson had 14 points and six assists, and Kaylee Hunter had 10 points and five steals. Ella Schlei and Ella Mullenbach each had seven rebounds.
MVL (12-3) hosts Wabasso on Friday.
Hockey
New Prague 7, Mankato West/St. Clair/Loyola girls 1: Emily Bloemke scored for the Scarlets in the road loss.
Shots on goal favored New Prague 56-15.
Swimming
Mankato East 85, Albert Lea 54: Nick Brauer won both the 100-yard freestyle (52.68) and 50 freestyle (24.36) for the Cougars in a home Big Nine Conference victory.
Brauer was also part of East's 400 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay.
The Cougars' Dave Wedzina took the 100 breaststroke (1:05.57) and 200 IM (2:08.61).
Wrestling
St. Peter sweeps: Brock Guth (106), Charlie Born (120) and Nakiye Mercado (138) each won two matches to help St. Peter win both matches at a nonconference triangular at St. Peter.
St. Peter defeated Glencoe/Lester Prairie 50-19 and Mankato West 67-12. Glencoe-Lester Prairie defeated West 47-24.
West's Brody Koberoski (145) was a double-winner with two falls.
