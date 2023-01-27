The Free Press
MANKATO — Teresa Kiewiet finished with 26 points and seven rebounds for the Mankato West girls basketball team in a 56-41 Big Nine Conference home victory over Northfield Friday.
Romo Smith had 10 points and five rebounds for the Scarlets, and Tucker Downs added six points and six rebounds.
West plays Thursday at Winona.
St. Clair 65, Le Sueur-Henderson 32:{span} Kayli Hinze scored 19 points for the Cyclones in a nonconference win at St. Clair.{/span}
Steph Cink added 16 points, and Brooklin Hinze scored 15.
Ava Wagner scored 17 points for LSH.
St. Clair (13-3) plays Waseca on Saturday at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena.
Waseca 55, Jackson County Central 51: Waseca erased an 11-point first-half deficit to win the Big South Conference game.
Avery Madsen led Waseca with 17 points, and Kloe Wadd scored 14 points.
Springfield 72, Nicollet 56: Alexandra Groebner scored 23 points for Springfield in a nonconference game at Nicollet.
Shannon Soost led Nicollet with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Savannah Klockziem scored 14 points, and Brooklyn Bode had 13 points.
Nicollet (9-11) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Monday.
Marshall 64, New Ulm 52: Morgan Hulke scored 19 points in New Ulm’s Big South Conference loss.
Daviney Dreckman had eight points and seven rebounds.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Hayfield 54: Alayna Atherton finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucs in the Gopher Conference win.
Addyson Taylor scored 13 points for the Bucs, and Claire Bohlen had 10 points and six rebounds.
WEM (10-6, 5-3 in Gopher) plays Tuesday at Medford.
Skiing
Mount Kato Invitational: Reed Pope finished fourth with a combined time of 47.62 to lead the Mankato East/Loyola to the boys win with 172 points.
Ethan Stenzel placed fifth at 47.91.
Will Torbenson finished sixth at 47.99 to help the Scarlets place third with 141 points.
Eden Prairie won the girls race with 168, followed by West in third at 160 and East/Loyola in fourth at 141.
West’s Breck Carlson took first in 44.48, and teammate Brynn Bolhke was fourth at 49.66.
East/Loyola’s Kira Neeb took sixth at 50.53.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 88, Austin 78: Carson Schweim finished with 30 points and eight rebounds in a Big Nine win at Austin.
Brogan Madson had 18 points for the Cougars, and Lucas Gustafson scored 11 points. Ganden Gosch added six points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
East plays Monday at Northfield.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 87, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 36: MVL set a team record with 18 3-pointers in the Tomahawk Conference win at home.
The previous record was set in 2021-22.
Kyler Flunker made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Cole Thompson scored 15 points.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 84, Alden-Conger 50: Jack Brockmann scored 20 points in the Knights’ Valley Conference win at Alden.
Jamis Ulman scored 15 points, while Ethan Anderson had 12 points and Zack Wells scored 10.
LCWM (15-1) plays at home Monday against Madelia.
Madelia 59, Nicollet 56: Hayden Jones scored 18 points for the Blackhawks in the Valley road win.
Eric Anderson scored 16 for Madelia, and Josiah DeMaris added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Waseca 61, Jackson County Central 58: Damarius Russell led the Bluejays with 27 points in the Big South win.
Zach Hulscher added 13 points for Waseca, which scored the final 13 points of the game.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 64, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 61: Memphis James scored 29 points in JWP’s Gopher Conference home loss.
Caleb Quast added nine points.
JWP (8-7, 5-5) plays at home Tuesday against United South Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.