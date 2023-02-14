The Free Press
ALBERT LEA — Teresa Kiewiet finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Mankato West girls basketball team in a 68-45 Big Nine Conference road win Tuesday night.
Jillian Olsen scored 15 points for the Scarlets, and Tucker Downs had seven points and 13 rebounds. Landry DuBeau added 12 points.
West will host Mankato East Thursday.
Mankato East 56, Rochester John Marshall 42: Macy Birkholz finished with 22 points and three steals for the Cougars in the Big Nine victory.
Ellie Edberg added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars, and Peyton Stevermer had 11 points.
East (16-6, 15-4 in Big Nine) plays Thursday at Mankato West.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 64, Maple River 62: Alison Olson scored 18 points for the Bulldogs in the home victory.
Katelyn Olson added 14 points for JWP, and Presley James scored 13 points.
Claire McGregor had 20 points for the Eagles, and Lexi Thomas added 16 points.
Maple River (12-10, 9-6 in Gopher) plays Thursday at Sibley East.
Boys basketball
Waseca 87, Sibley East 48: Tyson Reger finished with 34 points and eight rebounds in the nonconference win.
Reger went 12 for 12 from the field and 9 of 9 from the 3-point line.
Laird Keeton added 15 points for the Bluejays.
Waseca (18-5) will host Marshall Friday.
St. Clair 83, Madelia 52: Tony Zaleski scored 17 points for the Blackhawks in a Valley home loss.
Eric Anderson had 14 points for Madelia, and Josiah DeMaris added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Connor Whittet led the Cyclones with 15 points.
The Blackhawks play Thursday at Cleveland.
Maple River 59, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 44: Memphis James led the Bulldogs with 15 points
Maple River (9-12, 6-9 in Gopher) will host Sibley East Friday.
Alpine skiing
State meet: Mankato West’s Leo Demars placed 12th in the boys race at the state meet, finishing with a time of 1:17.93.
West Lutheran’s Josh Nelson won the race (1:14.33). Lake Crystal Valley’s Cale Hansen took 26th at 1:20.24.
In the girls race, the Scarlets’ Brynn Bohlke took 33rd at 1:24.
Hill-Murray’s Taylor Voigt was the winner at 1:15.32.
