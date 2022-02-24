The Free Press
MANKATO — Teresa Kiewiet had 24 points and three assists as Mankato West defeated Owatonna 64-56 a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Thursday at the West gym.
Lani Schoper added 21 points, and Livi Downs scored eight points. Annika Younge collected 10 rebounds.
West (17-7, 14-7 in Big Nine) will host a Section 2AAA game on Tuesday. Section seedings will be announced Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 66, Maple River 38: Katelin Flack scored 20 points to help the Knights win the nonconference game at Lake Crystal.
Olivia Harazin added 13 points.
For Maple River, Krystal Ulrich scored 14 points, while Lexi Thomas had nine points.
Maple River (17-7) hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday in the opening round of the Section 2AA playoffs. LCWM (22-4) plays Blue Earth Area on Tuesday in the section opener.
St. Peter 65, Jordan 43: Annika Southworth had 16 points, four assists and three steals to help the Saints win a nonconference home game.
Rhyan Holmgren added 14 points, and Josie Wiebusch scored 10.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56, New Ulm Cathedral 51: Katie Olson scored 16 points as the Bulldogs opened the Section 2A playoffs with a road win.
Alison Olson added 14 points.
JWP plays at top-seeded Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Owatonna 81, Mankato West 53: Louis Magers and Cornell Ayers each scored 12 points as the Scarlets lost to the Big Nine champions on the road.
Mekhi Collins added 11 points.
West (17-7, 14-6) plays at Rochester Century on Tuesday.
Maple River 73, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 30: Mason Schirmer had 13 points, six assists and three steals in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference victory at Mapleton.
Ethan Fischer had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Zach Herrmann scored 11 points.
Maple River (22-4, 15-1) plays in the Gopher Conference championship game Saturday at Hayfield.
Jackson County Central 77, New Ulm 75: Colton Benson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points for New Ulm in a Big South Conference game at New Ulm.
Chuck Osborne scored 21 points, making 9 of 11 free throws. Jimmy Osborne added 14 points, and Zander Fischer scored 10 points.
Blue Earth Area 88, Medford 47: The Bucs hit 17 3-pointers in the nonconference road win.
Ashton Lloyd had 30 points and 17 rebounds, and he made eight 3-pointers.
Gabriel Torres scored 14 points to go with nine assists, and Jack Norman had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Madelia 69, Glenville-Emmons 32: JaSean Glover had 27 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals in Madelia’s nonconference win at home.
Hayden Jones hit five 3-ponters in the second half to finish with 18 points, and Isaac Bergeman had 10 rebounds.
Madelia (12-13) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Monday.
Immanuel Lutheran 52, Rochester Home School 46: Jaxon Libby scored 18 points as Immanuel won a Christian Athletic League game.
Alex Matzke and Jayme Kranz each added 10 points.
