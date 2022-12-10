MANKATO — Teresa Kiewiet finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Mankato West girls basketball team in a 66-49 Big Nine Conference victory over Winona Saturday at the West gym.
Tucker Downs had 19 points and six rebounds for the Scarlets, and Landry Dubeau added 10 points.
West (2-2) will play Tuesday at Jordan.
St. Clair 56, Belle Plaine 48: Kayli Hinze led the Cyclones with 24 points in a victory at the Maple River Hardwood Classic.
St. Clair (4-0) will host Madelia Thursday.
Boys basketball
Winona 86, Mankato West 80: Matt Smith led the Scarlets with 20 points in the Big Nine road loss.
Mikey Henderson scored 13 points for West, and Trey Satre added 11 points.
The Scarlets (1-1) host Rochester Mayo Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 81, Concordia Academy 62: Michael Matteson scored 20 points for the Knights in their victory.
Drew Dahl added 16 points for LWCM.
Hockey
Mankato West boys 5, Winona 3: Gage Schmidt and Gavin Villagomez each finished with a goal and an assist for the Scarlets in the Big Nine win at All Seasons Arena.
Zach Benson, Derek Stierlen and Parker Wittenberg also scored for West.
The Scarlets (2-0-1) host Austin Tuesday.
Mankato East girls 4, Luverne 3: The Cougars came back from a 3-1 deficit to secure the nonconference win at All Seasons Arena.
Ava Tibodeau scored the game-winning goal in overtime at 4:41.
Alexis Erickson, Ashley Fischer and Sophie Steindl also scored for the Cougars.
East (6-2) will host Winona Thursday.
Swimming
Jerry Carlson Memorial Invitational: The Mankato East/Loyola boys won the eight-team meet with 417 points at Hutchinson.
East's Nick Brauer, Isaac Luethmers, Jordan Hogue and Elliot Bartell won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:29.32), while Hogue, Kaleb Kim, Bartell and Brauer won the 200 medley relay (1:44.25).
Hogue won the 100 backstroke at 55.28.
Mankato West finished fourth with 294.5 points. The Scarlets' Sullivan Jacobs took second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:06.52.
