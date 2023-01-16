The Free Press
MANKATO — Giles Lancaster finished with 27 points and six rebounds for the Mankato East boys basketball team in a 88-50 Big Nine Conference win over Faribault Monday at the East gym.
Carson Schweim had 25 points and six rebounds for the Cougars, while Brogan Madson had 10 points and five assists.
The Cougars (10-2, 6-1 in Big Nine) host Owatonna Friday.
Mankato Loyola 68, Mayer Lutheran 60: Lawson Godfrey finished with 34 points for the Crusaders in a nonconference victory.
Jake Sizer added 13 points and five rebounds for Loyola, and Carter Zimmerman had 10 points.
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 79, Le Sueur-Henderson 60: Dylan Graff scored 26 points for the Giants in the home loss.
Grant Adams added 17 points for LSH.
Girls basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 84, Madelia 29: Olivia Harazin led the Knights with 31 points in the Valley Conference road win.
Lauren Cooper scored 15 points for LCWM, and Katelin Flack added 11 points.
For Madelia, Alicia Lugo led the way with 14 points.
The Knights (12-1, 8-0 in Valley) host Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman Tuesday.
Nicollet 72, New Ulm Cathedral 66: Leah Bode finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders in a nonconference home win.
Shannon Soost had 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Raiders, and Brooklyn Bode added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Hatti Hansen also scored 12 points.
For Cathedral, Madelyn Gilles led the way with 28 points.
Nicollet (7-8) will host Madelia Tuesday.
New Ulm 83, St. James 73: Daviney Dreckman finished with 26 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles in the Big South Conference home win.
Morgan Hulke had 18 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, while Brooklyn Lewis added 16 points. Kenzie Enter added 13 points for New Ulm.
Rochester Area Home School 55, Immanuel Lutheran 26: Nyeleap Dojiok led the Trojans with 10 points and 12 rebounds in the Christian Athletic League loss.
The Trojans will host Shattuck St. Mary’s Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.