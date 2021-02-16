RED WING -- Poulrah Gong had 26 points and seven rebounds to lead Mankato East past Red Wing 71-52 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Friday.
The Cougars led 47-46 before finishing the game on a 24-6 run.
Sean Clement had 15 points, and B.J. Omot had 10 points and four assists. Joe Burns added eight points and nine rebounds, and Jalen Hayes had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals.
East (8-2) hosts Owatonna on Thursday.
Mankato Loyola 82, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 47: Logan Carlson had 17 points to lead the Crusaders to the Valley Conference win at Alden.
Simon Morgan had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Sam Orcutt scored 12 points.
Loyola (9-1) plays Friday against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at Janesville.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 74, Nicollet 45: Colton Thomson scored 10 points for the Raiders in a Valley home loss.
Grant Brunz finished with nine points for Nicollet, while Dylan Willaert and Collin Bode each scored eight.
The Raiders (5-5, 3-4 in Valley) host Legacy Christian on Friday.
Cleveland 82, St. Clair 76: Ben Holden had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Isaac Mueller scored 22 points as the Clippers won the Valley game at home.
Elijah Sullivan added 20 points for Cleveland.
Connor Andree and Derek Zeldenrust each scored 20 points for St. Clair.
Cleveland (8-1) plays at Immanuel Lutheran on Friday.
Martin County West 70, Madelia 59: Ja'Sean Glover had 26 points and five steals for Madelia in the Valley loss on the road.
Ethan Arndt added 25 points for Madelia (4-6, 3-5 in Valley), which plays Friday at home against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Maple River 62, Medford 23: The Eagles led 36-16 at halftime and rolled in the Gopher Conference game at Mapleton.
Mason Schirmer had 13 points and six assists, and Will Sellers scored 13 points. Ethan McGregor scored 11 points, and Zach Herrmann grabbed 13 rebounds.
Maple River (9-1, 8-0 in Gopher) plays at home Friday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Waseca 99, New Ulm 61: Ryan Dufault scored 30 points as the Bluejays claimed a Big South Conference win at New Ulm.
Andrew Morgan added 24 points, and Kyreese Willingham scored 19.
Charlie Osborne led New Ulm with 30 points.
New Ulm (4-5) plays at Fairmont on Friday.
North Metro 50, Immanuel Lutheran 37: Peter Olmanson finished with eight points and 16 rebounds for the Trojans in the Christian Athletic League loss.
Jaxon Libby scored 11 for the Trojans, and Austin Hanel had 10 points.
Immanuel Lutheran hosts Cleveland on Friday.
Girls basketball
St. Clair 69, Nicollet/Loyola 52: Kayli Hinze and Emily Olson each scored 26 points as the Cyclones won a Valley Conference game at Nicollet.
Marah Hulke led Nicollet/Loyola with 15 points, and Brooklyn Bode added 13 points.
St. Clair (7-3, 4-1 in Valley) plays at Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain on Thursday. Nicollet/Loyola plays Thursday at Madelia.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 57, Blue Earth Area 45: Faith Nielsen scored 11 points, and Sydney Schultz had 10 points as the Panthers won the nonconference game.
Kendall Johnson had eight points and eight rebounds, and Sophie Stork made four steals.
NRHEG (4-6) hosts Maple River on Friday.
Immanuel Lutheran 54, North Metro Homeschool 34: Aubree Kranz finished with 17 points and four rebounds for the Trojans in a Christian Athletic League loss.
Amber Casto added eight points and five rebounds for the Trojans.
Immanuel Lutheran plays at St. John's Prep in Collegeville on Friday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 49, Waseca 44: Toryn Richards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bucs to a nonconference win at Waterville.
Brielle Bartelt added 14 points.
For Waseca, Melady Renteria scored 12 points, and Camryn McQuery had 10 points.
Hockey
Mankato West boys 9, Austin 0: Brandon Swenson finished with two goals and three assists for the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference road win.
Gavin Brunmeier had a goal and two assists for West, while Gage Schmidt scored twice. Wyant Fowlds and Dylan Hansen each had a goal and an assist. Zach Benson and Sam O'Neil also scored for West.
Shots on goal favored the Scarlets 76-10. Caleb Cross got the shutout for West.
The Scarlets (8-1-1) host Rochester Century on Thursday.
Mankato East/Loyola boys 5, Winona 2: Five different players scored for the Cougars in the Big Nine road win.
Layten Liffrig, Brett Borchardt, Hayden Guillemette, Quintin Steindl and Owen Quist were the goal scorers for East/Loyola.
The Cougars (8-2) play Saturday at Northfield.
Austin 5, Mankato West girls 1: Caitlin Hvinden scored West's lone goal in a Big Nine loss at All Seasons Arena.
The Scarlets trailed 3-0 at the end of the first period and weren't able to get back into the game.
Shots on goal favored West 39-28. Sarah Olsen made 23 saves.
The Scarlets (2-9) play Thursday at Rochester Century.
Wrestling
MTML loses two: Jake Lehman (132) and Gach Mar (145) each won two matches for Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther in the triangular at Madelia.
MTML lost 48-15 to St. James Area and 24-16 to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
