LAKE CRYSTAL — Drew Dahl made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points as Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial defeated Martin County West 79-41 in a Valley Conference boys basketball game Monday.
Zack Wells and Jamis Ulman each scored 14 points, while Michael Matteson scored 11 points and Jack Brockman had 10 points.
The Knights led 36-15 at halftime.
Zach Anderson scored 25 points to pace Martin County West.
LCWM (4-0) hosts Nicollet on Thursday.
St. Clair 69, Alden-Conger 53: Ethan Preston scored 16 points as the Cyclones won a Valley game at Alden.
Austin Ward added 14 points, while Connor Whittet scored 13 points and Caleb Mathiowetz had 10 points.
St Clair (2-1) plays at Mankato Loyola on Thursday.
Girls basketball
St. James Area 73, Nicollet 38: The Saints scored 44 points in the second half to run away with the nonconference win at Nicollet.
Taylor Sodeman led St. James Area with 24 points, and Journey Swanson scored 16 points.
Leah Bode led Nicollet with 12 points.
Nicollet (3-2) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Tuesday.
