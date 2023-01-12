The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Zack Wells scored 24 points as Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial defeated Maple River 42-38 in the annual Jug boys basketball game Thursday.
Maple River defeated LCWM last month to win the Bethany Lutheran holiday tournament.
Jamis Ulman added seven points for LCWM.
Mason Schirmer led Maple River with 13 points.
LCWM (10-1) plays at St. Clair on Saturday.
Mankato East 107, Albert Lea 51: The Cougars set a team record with 21 3-pointers in the Big Nine Conference win at Albert Lea.
Carson Schweim made seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points. Brogan Madson had 20 points and seven assists, annd Giles Lancaster added 16 points. Ganden Gosch had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
East (8-2, 5-1) hosts Marshall on Saturday.
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Madelia 19: Eric Anderson and Kyle Pietsch each scored six points in Madelia’s nonconference road loss.
Madelia (2-8) plays at Comfrey on Monday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 65, Medford 48: The Giants built on a four-point lead at halftime to claim a nonconference road win.
Dylan Graff scored 19 points to lead the Giants, while Grant Adams scored 13 points and Nolan Weber had 11 points.
Girls basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 62, Cleveland 23: Olivia Harazin scored 23 points as the Knights won the Valley Conference game at Cleveland.
Katelin Flack scored 14 points, and Lauren Cooper scored 12.
LCWM plays at St. Clair on Saturday.
St. Clair 66, Madelia 23: Katherine DeVlaeminck led Madelia with 10 points and seven rebounds in the Valley loss at home.
Victoria Hemmingson scored eight points for Madelia.
Martin County West 65, Nicollet 39: Thea Anderson scored 15 points, and Kari Matejka had 11 points in the Mavericks’ Valley home win.
Leah Bode led Nicollet with 11 points.
Nicollet (6-7, 5-4) hosts Mountain Lake Area on Friday.
New Ulm 76, Worthington 59: Brooklyn Lewis had 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in the Eagles’ Big South Conference win at home.
Morgan Hulke added 16 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Daviney Dreckman scored 15 points. Kenzie Enter had 10 points, four assists and three steals.
Wrestling
West splits: Damian Riewe won twice by fall at 160 pounds as the Scarlets split a Big Nine triangular at the West gym, defeating Auston 60-9 and losing to Albert Lea 58-17.
Against Austin, Ian Risto (120) and Alex Akim (195) won by fall, while Vincent Weimer (138) and Brody Koberoski (170) both won a decision.
Koberoski won by fall against Albert Lea, as did Noah Dinsmore (285).
East splits: Pins from Colton Stehr, Dylan Hood and Ben Glogowski highlighted the Cougars’ 69-4 win against Winona in a Big Nine triangular at Faribault.
East the lost 48-26 to Faribault, with pins from Jackson Stensrud, Max Morgan and Brian Thilges. Jackson Buboltz added a technical fall.
East is 3-4.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 48, Westfield 34: The Grizzlies won the final three matches by fall to gain the victory.
Brady Murphy (106), Carson Petry (120), Ben Root (145), Patrick Adams (152), Jack Cahill (195), Avery Fall (220) and Keegan Kuball (285) each won by fall.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 48, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 26: Patrick Adams won the 152-pound match for the Grizzlies in the victory.
Blake Sheppard (113), Brody McClinton (126), Simon Kruse (132) and Lucas Vaughan (170) each won by fall for St. Clair/Loyola, and Jacob Schimek won a 2-0 decision at 195.
Boys swimming
Mankato East 87, Rochester John Marshall 82: Nick Brauer, Jordan Hogue and Elliot Bartell each won two events as the Cougars won the Big Nine dual at the East pool.
Brauer won 200-yard freestyle in 1:55.55 and 100 freestyle in 51.24, Hogue took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:08.87 and 100 backstroke in 54.40, and Bartell won the 50 freestyle in 23.37 and 500 freestyle in 5:28.13.
Spence Flitter took first in diving with 224.10 points, and Kaleb Kim took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.84.
East’s 200 medley relay team of Hogue, Kim, Brauer and Cole Javens took first in 1:49.52 8. Isaac Luethmers, Isaiah Anderson, Aaron Caflisch and Bartell took first in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:33.13.
Mankato West 91, Red Wing 74: Ethan Bartell took first place in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle to lead the Scarlets to a Big Nine victory at Red Wing.
The 200 medley relay team of Ephraim Staley, Sam Simmons, Isaac Sanderson and Sulli Jacobs took first, as did Bartell, Elijah Burg, Jacobs and Jason Taylor in the 200 freestyle relay. The 400 freestyle team of Bartell, Burg, Staley and Taylor also place first.
Other winners for West were Taylor (200 freestyle), Staley (200 IM), Sanderson (500 freestyle), Kaid Maxwell (100 backstroke) and Jacobs (100 breaststroke).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.