The Free Press
ST. CLAIR — Gage McManemy had 15 points as Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial defeated St. Clair 61-38 in a Valley Conference boys basketball game Saturday.
Drew Dahl and Ethan Anderson each scored 13 points for LCWM.
Derrick Zeldenrust led the Cyclones with 17 points, and Brandon Meng scored nine.
St. Clair (13-5, 7-3 in Valley) plays at Alden-Conger on Monday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 79, Madelia 66: JaSean Glover had 33 points and 14 rebounds for Madelia in the nonconference loss at Bethany Lutheran.
Blake Altenburg scored 16 for Madelia.
Madelia (5-7) hosts Cleveland on Monday.
Sleepy Eye 63, Cleveland 52: Marcus Martinez scored 21 points, and Erizen Traconis added 13 points as Sleepy Eye claimed a nonconference victory at Bethany Lutheran.
For Cleveland, Lucas Walechka had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Carter Dylla had eight points, eight rebounds and 10 steals.
Blue Earth Area 67, Windom Area 63: Ashton Lloyd led the Bucs with 26 points and 22 rebounds in a Big South Conference home win.
Jack Norman finished with 12 points for BEA, and Gabriel Torres added 11 points.
Girls basketball
DeLaSalle 59, Mankato East 57: Lexi Karge finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars in the nonconference road loss.
The Islanders hit a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining to secure the victory.
Macy Birkholz added 17 points the Cougars, and Mackenzie Schweim had 12 points and seven rebounds.
East (12-3, 11-1 in Big Nine) will host Red Wing on Monday.
Mankato Loyola 48, St. John’s Prep 34: Sammy Kann had 14 points and five assists as the Crusaders won the nonconference game at Collegeville.
Maddie Huiras had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Loyola (6-7) has won three straight games.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 70, Blue Earth Area 21: Olivia Harazin scored 34 points to help the Knights win the nonconference game at Lake Crystal.
Katelin Flack added 14 points, and Lauren Cooper scored nine.
For BEA, Sophia Keister scored 12 points.
LCWM (11-3) plays at home Tuesday against Alden-Conger.
New London-Spicer 71, St. Clair 46: Brooklin Hinze led St. Clair with 19 points in a nonconference home loss.
Steph Cink added 13 points for St. Clair.
Wrestling
Sibley East quadrangular: Gavin Krause went 3-0 as Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton won one of three matches at Arlington.
The Bucs defeated Trinity School at River Ridge 57-20 and lost 54-21 to Blue Earth Area and 54-23 to Sibley East.
Krause (138) had two pins and a decision.
Brady Murphy (106), Lucas Morsching (145), Jack Cahill (160) and Keegan Kuball (285) each won two matches.
Rochester Century Invitational: Maple River/United South Central scored 198.5 points to win the 11-team tournament.
Boden Simon (132), Ethan Evenson (145) and Cooper Ochsendorf (160) each won their respective weight class, while teammates Byron Getchell (138) and Noah Ziegler (170) each finished second.
Kasson-Mantorville quadrangular: St. Peter went 2-2 at the meet, defeating Byuron 46-31 and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 40-32.
The Saints lost 44-33 to Shakopee and 65-6 to Kasson-Mantorville.
St. Paul Johnson Governors Duals: New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva went 3-1 to finish second at the meet.
The Panthers defeated Chisago Lakes 66-5, St. Paul Johnson 54-21 and East Ridge 48-27.
Two Rivers won the championship with a 36-34 victory over NRHEG.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.