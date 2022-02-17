The Free Press
WATERVILLE — Katelin Flack scored 21 points for the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team in a 61-55 nonconference road victory over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday.
Olivia Harazin scored 16 for the Knights, and Lauren Cooper had 13 points.
LCWM (20-3) plays Friday against Tri-City United at Montgomery.
Cedar Mountain 65, Mankato Loyola 21: Gabby Bemmels finished with nine points for the Crusaders in the home loss at Fitzgerald gym.
Loyola is 9-10.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52: Kaylee Hunter led the Chargers with 16 points in the Tomahawk Conference road loss.
Abbie Riederer added 14 points for MVL, and Mia Johnson scored 11.
MVL is 20-6.
Grand Meadow 64, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 30: Alyvia Newman led ACGE with eight points in the nonconference road loss.
Gracie Dahlum and Cearra Grunzke each added six points for ACGE.
Boys basketball
Maple River 89, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 31: Zach Herrmann led the Eagles with 29 points and 10 rebounds in Gopher Conference road win.
Will Sellers had 14 points for Maple River, and Ethan Fischer added eight points and 11 rebounds.
For JWP, Landon Dimler scored 19 points.
The Bulldogs (11-10, 7-7 in Gopher) play Monday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. The Eagles play Saturday at Redwood Valley.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 84, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67: Kyler Flunker led the Chargers with 18 points in the Tomahawk Conference road loss.
Ben Pearson had 16 points for MVL. Garrett Parker and Cole Thompson each scored 10.
Martin County West 65, Madelia 39: Ja’Sean Glover led the Blackhawks with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the Valley Conference home loss.
Martin County West clinched the Valley championship.
Madelia (10-11) will host Mankato Loyola on Saturday.
St. James 86, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 83: Bennett Flohrs scored 19 points for the Saints in the home win.
Alex Stresemann added 18 points for the Saints, and Hayden Jones scored 17 points.
St. James will host Madelia Monday.
Lester Prairie 48, Sibley East 45: Zach Kettner led the Wolverines with 12 points in the home loss.
Cole Bauer added eight points for Sibley East.
Wrestling
Section 2AA: Mankato East and Mankato West each won once before falling in their second match of the tournament.
The Cougars opened with a 51-30 win over No. 9 seed Mound-Westonka, before losing to No. 1 seed New Prague 59-21 at New Prague.
Jackson Buboltz (106), Cael Willaert (160), Brian Thilges (170) and Wyatt Rodriguez (285) each went 2-0 for East.
West downed No. 10 seed Delano 49-21 before losing to No. 2 Watertown-Mayer 58-10 at Watertown.
