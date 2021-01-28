TRIMONT -- Lexi Cloyd scored 19 points to help Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial defeat Martin County West 74-50 in a Valley Conference girls basketball game Thursday.
Lakesha Carter added 16 points, and Olivia Harazin scored 12 points for the Knights.
Emily Dunlop led MCW with 14 points.
LCWM (5-0) hosts Madelia on Monday.
St. Clair 66, Alden-Conger 40: Kayli Hinze scored 22 points as the Cyclones won the Valley game on their home court.
Emily Olson added 18 points, and Steph Cink scored 12.
Abbie Theusch led Alden-Conger with 21 points.
St. Clair (3-3) plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 76, Madelia 14: Emma Johnson scored 26 points as the Bulldogs won the Valley Conference game at Janesville.
Hallie Wheelock added 18 points for JWP (1-1, 1-1 in Valley).
Belle Plaine 62, Tri-City United 36: Lizzy Schmidt and Lauren Johnson each scored 18 points for Belle Plaine in a Minnesota River Conference game at Montgomery.
Sarah Lenz added 14 points for the Tigers.
Sam Lang led TCU with 11 points.
TCU (0-5) plays Tuesday at Le Sueur-Henderson.
Le Sueur-Henderson 52, Sibley East 43: Halle Bemmels scored 11 points as the Giants won the MRC game at Le Sueur.
Jacquelyn Widstad scored 19 for Sibley East.
LSH (1-3) plays Friday against Nicollet/Loyola at Nicollet.
Wrestling
West splits: The Scarlets defeated Rochester Century 66-6 in a Big Nine dual. Evan Ehmke won by fall at 1:15 at 145, as did Damian Riewe in 3:53 at 152. Kaden Valimont won by fall at :27 at 185, and Joshua Allen had a fall in 2:23 at 195.
In a 54-21 loss to Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland, Colton Truebenbach won by fall in 3:30 at 106, and Ryan Palmer earned an 8-2 decision ay 120.
At 220, Trenton Fontaine won by forfeit, and Gannon Rosenfeld won the 285 match by fall in 2:55.
East loses two: Braeden Hendel and Rieley Fleming each won twice, but the Cougars dropped a pair of duals 56-20 to Owatonna and 35-34 to Lakeville North.
Hendel and Fleming each won one of their matches by fall.
East (2-5, 1-3 in Big Nine) hosts Austin and Winona on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 39, United South Central 36: Zach Quast won a 6-2 decision at 113, and Keegan Kuball won by fall at 285 as WEMJWP won the Gopher Conference dual.
For USC, Bryce Sonnek won by fall at 126, claiming the 100th victory of his career. Other winners for USC were Byron Getchell (126), Ethan Elvebak (138), Konner Harpestad (152), Micah Hamson (160) and Collin Van Cleave (220).
Swimming
Mankato West 87, Faribault 49: The Scarlets swept the relays to claim the Big Nine Conference win in a virtual meet at the East pool.
Ethan Bartell, Hayden Maxwell, Charlie Simpson and Carson Deichman won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:49.91. Jason Taylor, Sullivan Jacobs, Ashton Samuelson and Brandon Whitney teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.63. Bartell, Whitney, Deichman and Simpson won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:40.70.
Bartell also won the 200 individual medley in 2:22.64 and 100 backstroke in 1:00.84, and Whitney won the 200 freestyle in 2:02.22 and 500 freestyle in 6:02.75. Deichman won the diving with 178.25 points and 100 freestyle in 55.16.
Simpson won the 50 freestyle in 23.74 and 100 butterfly in 1:00.88. Maxell took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.