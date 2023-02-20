The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Lauren Cooper finished with 16 points for the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team in a 50-38 nonconference win over Tri-City United Monday.
Olivia Harazin scored 15 for the Knights, and Katelin Flack had 14 points.
LCWM (24-1) will play Friday at Maple River.
Adapted floor hockey
Stillwater 10, Mankato 7: Hailie Johnson finished with a hat trick for Mankato in a loss at Franklin Elementary.
Jak Okumo had two goals and two assists for Mankato, and Davaris Woods had a goal and an assist. Jason Burk-Rummans scored his first career goal and had two assists.
Jacob Watson made 46 saves in the loss.
Mankato starts section play next week.
Boys basketball
St. James 82, Madelia 55: Josiah DeMaris finished with 14 points for the Blackhawks in the nonconference home loss.
Eric Anderson had 13 points for Madelia, while Tony Zaleski added 12 points.
Madelia plays Tuesday at United South Central.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 105, Cleveland 41: Memphis James finished with a career high 32 points for the Bulldogs in the nonconference win.
Cole Schlueter added 15 points for JWP, and Landon Johnson scored 10 points.
The Bulldogs (11-12) play Tuesday at Mankato Loyola.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 87, Le Sueur-Henderson 55: Ben Pearson finished with 18 points and five steals for the Chargers in a nonconference home win.
Kyler Flunker had 15 points for MVL, and Will Kaisermann added 14 points and nine rebounds.
