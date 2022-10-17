The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Dani Freyberg had 25 assists as Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial defeated Blue Earth Area in a nonconference match Monday.
Scores were 25-13, 25-12, 25-16
Maggie Graupman led LCWM with 13 kills, and Ella Thorson had eight kills.
LCWM (21-7) plays at home Monday against Glencoe-Silver Lake.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Nicollet 0: Brooklyn Bode made five kills and two blocks in Nicollet’s 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 nonconference loss at New Richland.
Shannon Soost had four kills and served three aces. Ambria Hoffman had 14 digs.
Sibley East 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 2: Jessica Wolter had 23 kills and served three aces as Sibley East won 25-20, 20-25, 31-33, 25-18, 15-10 in a nonconference match at Arlington.
Karcyn Dose had 10 kills and four aces serves, and Lydia Kranz made 27 digs. Anna Harens had 23 assists.
For MVL, Kerugan Brau had 42 assists. Gabbie Bleick collected 18 kills for MVL, and Ava Munsen added 13 kills.
Le Sueur-Henderson 3, St. Clair 0: The Giants won 25-16, 25-28, 25-22 to win a nonconference match at St. Clair.
No details were available.
