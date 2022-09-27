The Free Press
MANKATO — Luke Lebens scored the lone goal as Mankato East defeated Albert Lea 1-0 in a Big Nine Conference boys soccer win at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Yahya Ali Abdulla got the assist on the goal, and Owen Quist recorded the shutout in goal.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 15-2.
East (5-6-1) plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at New Ulm.
Fairmont 3, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 0: The Crusaders fell in the home match.
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia plays Thursday at St. Peter.
Fairmont girls 4, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia 1: Ava Davis scored for the Crusaders in the nonconference road game.
The Crusaders host St. Peter on Thursday.
St. Peter girls 2, New Ulm 0: Sam Madden scored twice off free kicks in the Saints’ Big South Conference win.
St. Peter plays at Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia on Thursday.
St. Peter boys 4, New Ulm 1: Ethan Goff made 10 saves for New Ulm in the Big South home loss.
Jackson Ocampo scored the Eagles’ goal with an assist from Brenen Shaver.
Volleyball
Mankato West 3, Hutchinson 1: Gabi Peterson made 15 kills in West’s 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19 nonconference win at Hutchinson.
Ella Olson added 12 kills and 10 digs, and Allison Banse added 28 digs and two ace serves. Trinity Jackson made 19 assists and served four aces, and Brooklyn Geerdes had 18 assists.
West (7-11) plays Thursday at Albert Lea.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 0: Claire Bohlen had 10 kills and 14 digs in the Bucs’ 25-12, 25-13, 25-11 nonconference win.
Ashlyn Pelant and Grace Baker each made 13 assists. Jordan Green had nine kills, and Addison Condon had 16 digs.
WEM (9-8) plays at home Thursday against Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Olivia Harazin had 10 kills, and Maggie Graupman added eight kills in the Knights’ Valley Conference match at Lake Crystal.
Scores were 25-14, 25-18, 25-13.
Dani Freyberg made 21 assists for LCWM, and Lauren Cooper had 12 digs.
LCWM (15-3, 4-1 in Valley) plays in the Tri-City United tournament Saturday.
Madelia 3, St. Clair 2: Brooke Lensing had 24 kills as Madelia won 19-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 15-9 in a Valley match,
Ashlynn Sweet added 13 kills and three blocks, and Ashley Sorenson had 54 assists.
Madelia (8-10, 2-2) plays at Nicollet on Thursday.
Martin County West 3, Nicollet 0: Shannon Soost had nine kills and Brooklyn Bode added seven in the Raiders’ Valley loss 25-20, 25-19, 25-10.
Mia Lambrecht had 13 assists, and Emma Drill and Leah Bode each served two aces.
New Ulm 3, Earth Area 0: Amber Lee made 22 assists in the Eagles’ 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 win in Big South Conference action.
Afton Hulke had six kills and 13 digs, and she served three aces.
New Ulm (9-5, 6-1) plays at Marshall on Thursday.
Girls tennis
Rochester Mayo 7, Mankato East 0: Mayo won each match in straight sets to claim the Big Nine Conference victory.
The closest match came at No. 1 doubles, where Tiegen Richards and Syd Jacobs lost 6-2, 7-5. Sam Williams suffered her second loss of the season at No. 1 singles.
St. Peter 5, St. James Area 2: St. Peter swept the singles to claim the Big South Conference championship.
Annika Southworth (6-1, 6-0), Amelia Hildebrandt (6-0, 6-1), Rhyan Holmgren (7-6 (3), 6-0) and Maddie Kamm (6-2, 6-3) each won singles matches, and the No. 2 doubles team of Kali Erickson and Nora Whipps won 6-2, 6-1.
St. James Area’s No. 1 doubles team of Allison Bluedorn and Keyaja Haler won 6-2, 7-5, and the No. 3 team of Mariah Mireles and Mika Wessels won 6-2, 6-4.
Sibley East 6, Maple River 1: Mallory Sylvester won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to help the Wolverines win the match.
Sibley East’s Morgan Haggenmiller won 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Maple River’s victory came at No. 3 singles, where Macy Sohre won 6-1, 6-3.
Blue Earth Area 5, Marshall 2: Olivia Dutton and Lauren Survis each won in three sets in the Bucs’ Big South victory.
Dutton won 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 at No. 2 singles, and Survis won 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
Girls swimming
Mankato East/Loyola 116, St. Peter 70: Avery Schuh won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.18 and 100 freestyle in 58.90 as the Cougars won the nonconference meet at St. Peter.
Bryn Ashland won the 200 individual medley in 2:27.98, and Kelsey Andresen won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.67. Tiana Huynh took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.37, and Sophie Steindl was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.04.
East/Loyola’s 200 medley relay team of Huynh, Ashland, Avery Schuh and Cami Schuh took first in 2:02.08, and Avery Schuh, Steindl, Jayne Satre and Cami Schuh won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.84.
For St. Peter, Hannah Denzer won the 200 freestyle in 1:58.85 and 500 freestyle in 5:23.16. Laura Klatt took first in diving with 201.05 points.
Sarah Coe, Eve Zimmerman, Trista Landsom and Denzer won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:00.43.
Mankato West 87, Faribault 85: Olivia Leonard won the 200 individual medley in 2:17.68 and 100 freestyle in 55.55 in the Scarlets’ Big Nine win at the East pool.
Olivia Koeneman won the 200 freestyle in 2:12.10, and Ella Lee won the 50 freestyle in 26.42.
Brian Baumgard took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:09.95, as did Kate Camp in the 500 freestyle in 5:48.07.
Lucy Vogt took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.74, and Catherine Bittner was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.26.
The Scarlets’ 200 medley relay team of Leonard, Bittner, Lee and Vogt took first in 1:54.43. In the 200 freestyle relay, Bitttner, Camp, Lee and Veronica Mariottini finished first in 1:52.25.
Vogt, Koeneman, Lee and Leonard went 4:00.52 to take first in the 400 freestyle relay.
