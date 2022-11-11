ROCHESTER — Olivia Leonard was a triple-winner, helping Mankato West to a second-place finish at the Section 1A girls swimming and diving meet Friday.
Leonard won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:09.49 and took second in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.88.
The Scarlets' 200 medley relay team of Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Ella Lee and Lucy Vogt took first in 1:49.09, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Vogt, Olivia Koeneman, Lee and Leonard won in 3:39.35.
In the 50 freestyle, Koeneman took first in 24.53, edging Vogt by .01.
Lee placed second in the 100 butterfly in 58.67.
For East/Loyola, Avery Schuh advanced to the state meet in the 50 freestyle, beating the qualifying standard by finishing in 24.81.
St. Peter's Hannah Denzer set a couple of section records, winning the 200 freestyle in 1:52.08 and 500 freestyle in 5:06.56. Denzer was named the Section 1A Swimmer of the Year.
TCU's Ella Schmiesing won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.47 and was second in the 100 freestyle in 53.62.
New Prague won the team title with 371.5, and West was runner-up at 339. East/Loyola took fourth at 264, St. Peter was seventh at 220, and Tri-City United was eighth at 101.
The state meet will be held Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota.
Girls hockey
Mankato East 11, Minnesota River 0: Jess Eykyn and Kenzie Keller each had a hat trick as the Cougars opened the season with a nonconference win at All Seasons Arena.
The Cougars scored three shorthanded goals and two on power plays.
East had a 40-23 advantage in shots on goal.
The Cougars host Owatonna on Thursday.
