MANKATO — Olivia Leonard and Sophia Leonard each won four events as Mankato West defeated Red Wing 98-83 in a virtual Big Nine Conference girls swimming and diving meet Tuesday at the Mankato East pool.
Olivia Leonard won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:19.63 and 100 breaststroke in 1:10.29, and Sophia Leonard took first in the 50 freestyle in 25.73 and 100 backstroke in 1:03.07.
Sophia Leonard and Olivia Leonard teamed up with Ella Lee and Annika Younge to win the 200 medley relay in 1:55.85, and Olivia Leonard, Sophia Leonard, Younge and Lucy Vogt combined for a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.20.
Claire Simmons, Olivia Koeneman, Catherine Bittner and Vogt were winners in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:10.4.
Other winners for West were Anna Kapnser in diving (151.5 points) and Koeneman in the 500 freestyle (5:56.10).
Soccer
Austin 6, Mankato West boys 1: Caspar Olseth scored the only goal on a penalty kick as West lost a Big Nine Conference match at Caswell North.
Austin, which led 3-0 at halftime, had a 14-8 advantage in shots on goal.
West plays Friday at Rochester Mayo.
Mankato West girls 4, Austin 0: Annelise Winch had two goals and an assist as the Scarlets won the Big Nine game at Austin.
The Scarlets led 1-0 on Winch’s first goal, which was unassisted.
West broke the game open with three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Elise Rykhus scored the first goal, assisted by Winch, which was followed by a goal from Kylie Peters, assisted by Rykhus. Winch scored the final goal with an assist by Alaina Spaude.
Bri Stoltzman and Macy Bauer each made two saves for the Scarlets.
West (3-2) plays Friday against Rochester Mayo at Caswell North.
St. Peter boys 7, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia 2: Derick Vivas scored on a penalty kick in the first half of the Crusaders’ loss at Bethany Lutheran.
Tyson Dostal scored for the Crusaders in the second half, assisted by Jeffri Montoya.
Crusaders goalkeeper Jack Richards made 16 saves.
The Crusaders play New Ulm on Friday at the Loyola field.
St. Peter girls 7, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia 0: Emma Jones had two goals and an assist in the Saints’ home victory.
The Crusaders play Friday at New Ulm.
New Ulm boys 1, Fairmont 0: Aaron Dewanz made five saves to lead the Eagles to the Big South Conference road win.
Christian Edwards scored New Ulm’s only goal in the first half.
Girls tennis
Rochester Mayo 7, Mankato West 0: Lauryn Douglas and Payton Douglas dropped a three-set decision in the Scarlets’ Big Nine Conference loss.
Douglas and Douglas fell 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 at No. 1 doubles.
The No. 2 doubles team of Elli Kim and Anna Egeland lost 6-4, 6-2.
Belle Plaine 4, Tri-City United 3: Lydia Sparby won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles as Belle Plaine won the Minnesota River Conference match.
Kadence Bran deLeon (6-3, 6-4) and Emma Driehorst (6-4, 7-5) also won singles matches for the Tigers. Lauren Johnson and Amilia Messer won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
Morgan Mueller won the No. 3 singles match 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 for TCU. The No. 2 doubles team of Emma Traenor and MacKenzie Holmbo (6-4, 6-2) and No. 3 team of Allie Schley and Savannah Squires (6-1, 6-0) also won.
Cross country
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland girls 24, Medford 33: Molly Koester was runner-up in 26:10 to help the Crusaders win the dual at Medford.
Loyola/Cleveland’s Lyndsey Wangsness was third at 27:13, one spot ahead of teammate Rachel Ammann at 27:24. Kathryn Huisken placed sixth at 28:10, and Macey Ziebarth was eighth at 29:02.
Medford boys 24, Loyola/Cleveland 34: Loyola/Cleveland’s Tyler Erickson was the individual winner in 18:29 in the dual meet at Medford.
Teammate James Younge took third at 19:52, with Jorden Rossow in ninth at 22:19, Nathan Strobel in 10th at 22:50 and Sam Kotulski in 11th at 24:40.
