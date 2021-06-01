MANKATO — Mason Stoffel was 4 for 4 with three RBIs as Mankato Loyola defeated Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 12-2 in five innings in the Section 2A baseball playoffs Tuesday at Wolverton Field.
Logan Carlson allowed one earned run in five innings, striking out seven. Bryce Schwab had two hits and two RBIs.
Loyola, the third seed, takes on Np. 2 New Ulm Cathedral at 5 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Park.
Cannon Falls 13, Maple River 3, 5 innings: Max Nelson had two hits for Maple River in a Section 2AA loss at Minnesota Lake.
Mason Frank and Isaiah Anderson both had a hit and RBI. Skyler Jenkins pitched four innings and took the loss.
Maple River (13-6) will host Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday at Minnesota Lake.
Softball
Maple River 7, Sibley East 1: Olivia Pfeffer was 3 for 4 with two RBIs as the seventh-seeded Eagles won the Section 2AA opener at Mapleton.
Julia Langworthy pitched a complete game, striking out seven. Ava Hermanson was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Elyse Steffen had an RBI double.
Maple River plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 10, Blue Earth Area 0, 5 innings: Faith Nielsen had two hits and six RBIs in the Section 2AA game at New Richland.
Sophie Stork pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts. She also had two hits and two RBIs. Grace Tufte and Sydney Schultz each had two hits.
NRHEG (19-2) hosts Cannon Falls on Thursday.
Madelia 8, Sleepy Eye 5: Abby Jacobs had two hits and two RBIs as Madelia won a Section 2A game at home.
Addie Ahern was 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Ashlyn Sweet had a hit and two RBIs. Corban Tatro gave up one earned run on 10 hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Madelia (11-7), the seventh seed, plays at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Thursday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 16, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6, 6 innings: Kya Krzmarzick had five RBIs for St. Mary's in the Section 2A game at Sleepy Eye.
Haley Ditch, Grace Bauer, Morgan Paulsen and Cheyenne Blackwell each had a hit and RBI for MVL.
Nicollet 6, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Hayley Selby allowed only one hit over six innings as Nicollet won the Section 2A opener at home.
Selby struck out 13. Olivia Whitmore hit a two-run homer, and Marah Hulke had two hits. Brooklyn Bode and Leah Bode each had a hit and RBI.
Nicollet plays Cleveland on Thursday
Tennis
Section 1A: Waseca's Charlie Huttemier won the third-place match over teammate Dahminik Deutsch 6-3, 6-0 at St. James.
Winona Cotter's Ian Modjeski and Rochester Lourdes' Marjan Veldic took the top two spots and advanced to the state meet.
