MANKATO — Mason Stoffel allowed no earned runs over five innings for the Mankato Loyola baseball team in a 12-2 win over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Friday at ISG Field.
Lawson Godfrey finished 3 for 4 with four runs scored, while Jaxon Libby and Stoffel each went 2 for 3.
Anders Winch added two RBIs for the Crusaders.
Loyola plays Tuesday at Nicollet.
United South Central 11, Lake Crystal Wellcome 9: Owen Mann led the Knights with three RBIs in the nonconference home loss.
Jack Brockman hit a two-run double for LCWM, and Jake Tesch added an RBI single.
The Knights play Tuesday at New Ulm Cathedral.
Madelia 8, St. James 4: Jed Altenburg went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Blackhawks in the home victory.
Eric Anderson allowed three earned runs over 6.2 innings to get the win on the mound.
The Blackhawks host Nicollet Saturday.
Softball
East wins two: The Mankato East softball team won both of its games in a tournament at Caswell Park, topping Jordan 5-1 and New Prague 6-1.
Hailey Petzel finished 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI in the win over Jordan. Sydney Jacobs went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, while Madi Mangulis delivered a three-hit shutout.
In the win over New Prague, Kylinn Stangl went 2 for 3 with a double and a home run.
Stangl allowed one earned run over seven innings to get the win in the circle.
Madelia 15, Alden Conger/Glenville Emmons 4: Abby Jacobs went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs for the Blackhawks in the Valley road win.
Emma Coil finished 3 for 5 with three runs scored for Madelia.
Madelia plays Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC Tuesday.
St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 6, Maple River 4: Maria Miller went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for St. Clair/Loyola in the road win.
Peyton Zabel also had two RBIs in the win, and Caroline Schimek recorded 12 strikeouts in the circle.
WEM splits: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown split a pair of games at the Kasson Tournament, beating Rochester Century 9-0 and falling to St. Charles 6-1.
In the victory, Rylee Pelant and Jordan Green each had two hits and three RBIs. Gloria Cortez tossed 6.2 shutout innings to get the win.
Green went 1 for 3 with a run scored in the loss.
