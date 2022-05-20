MANKATO — Lawson Godfrey had three RBIs, including a two-run homer, as Mankato Loyola defeated Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 9-5 in a nonconference baseball game Friday at ISG Field.
Jaxon Libby and Mason Stoffel both were 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Jake Sizer also had three hits. Libby was the winning pitcher, striking out seven.
Loyola (9-6) hosts a tournament Saturday at ISG Field.
Jordan 7, Mankato East 4: Alex Mitzel had three hits for the Cougars in a nonconference loss at Wolverton Field.
Gus Gartzke had a double and three RBIs, and Landon Metcalfe was 2 for 4 with a double.
Logan Swalve pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs with seven strikeouts.
East (10-6) plays Monday at Rochester Century.
Madelia 6, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 1: Blake Altenburg had two hits and two RBIs in Madelia's Valley Conference victory.
Jake Lehman had two hits and an RBI, and Jordan Koberoski had an RBI.
Madelia (15-4) plays Monday at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart.
Softball
Mankato West 8, Owatonna 3: Carly Nelson had two hits and two RBIs as the Scarlets wrapped up the regular season with the victory at the West field.
Abbi Stierlen pitched a complete game, allowing five hits with nine strikeouts. All three runs were unearned.
Breck Carlson had three hits and an RBI, and Jillian Olsen had two hits.
West (16-4) opens the Section 2AAA playoffs Thursday at Caswell Park.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2: Rylee Pelant drove in two runs as the Bucs finished the regular season with a Gopher Conference victory at Waterville.
Jordan Green, Emma Woratschka and Grace Baker each had a hit for WEM. Gloria Cortez pitched a complete game, allowing no earned runs.
For JWP, Brielle Dessner and Ellah Oliver both had two hits.
WEM (8-10, 5-6 in Gopher) is the No. 4 seed in the Section 1A, West Subsection playoffs and will host No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 6, Southland 1: Ava Kyllo had four hits and scored three runs as the Panthers won the nonconference game.
Sophie Stork was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Stork and Sidney Schultz each had two hits.
NRHEG (14-5) hosts St. Clair/Loyola on Monday in the opening round of the Section 2AA tournament.
Mound Westonka 8, St. Peter 7: Sophia Doherty was 3 for 4 with four RBIs in the Saints' nonconference loss.
Grace Remmert was 2 for 4, including a home run, with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Boys tennis
Red Wing 5, Waseca 2: Red Wing swept the singles matches to claim the opening-round victory of the Section 1A playoffs at Waseca.
Waseca's No. 1 doubles team of Hunter Supalla and Victor Feeley won 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-8, and the No. 2 team of Jacari Jellum and Dominic Grunzke won 7-5, 6-3.
Waseca ends the season at 5-11.
The Section 1A individual tournament begins Thursday.
Lacrosse
Mankato boys 18, Rochester Mayo 9: Braeden Steiert scored five goals as Mankato won the Big Nine game at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Quintin Steindl had three goals and two assists, Andrew Sorbo added two goals and three assists, and Parker Anthony had three goals and an assist.
Kolten McGregor scored two goals, while Oliver Engelby, Gage Schmidt and Brady Hatkin each scored one.
Nicholas Morgan made 13 saves.
Mankato (6-4) plays Saturday at Lakeville North.
Mankato girls 9, Rochester Mayo 6: Alaina Spaude scored three goals in Mankato's Big Nine road win.
Sophie Steindl had two goals and two assists, and Annelise Winch had two goals and one assist. Elise Rykhus and Zoe Weir each scored a goal, and Jana Johnson had an assist.
Jess Eykyn made 10 saves.
Mankato (9-3) plays its final regular-season game Tuesday at Farmington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.