SLEEPY EYE — T.J. O’Malley had three RBIs as Mankato Loyola defeated Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 8-7 in a nonconference baseball game Friday.
Mason Stoffel was 3 for 4 with two doubles, and he scored three runs.
Jake Sizer was the winning pitcher.
Loyola (8-6) hosts Cleveland, St. James Area and St. Clair in a tournament Saturday at ISG Field.
Mankato East 11, Jordan 7: Riston Wojcik and Dylan Kopesky each had three hits for the Cougars in a nonconference win at Jordan.
Ainsley Stubbs had two hits, and Derek Rundle and Easton Stangl each had a hit and two RBIs.
Nicholas Werk was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Brayden Borgmeier finished the game for the save.
East (8-8) plays at Austin on Saturday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 14, Maple River 0, 5 innings: Hayden Niebuhr has two hits for the Eagles in a nonconference home loss.
Niebuhr also was the losing pitcher.
Maple River (7-7, 5-4) plays at Medford on Monday.
Softball
New Ulm Cathedral 1, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Avery Voges pitched a complete game, allowing five hits with six strikeouts, in the Knights’ game at the Valley Conference Showcase at Caswell Park.
Rilee Penkert had the Knights’ only hit, and she also walked once.
LCWM will begin the section playoffs on Tuesday.
Nicollet 10, St. Clair/Loyola 4: Sam Kettner had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Raiders in a Valley Showcase game at Caswell Park.
Ellie Matter had two hits and four RBIs. Leah Bode had four hits and an RBI, and Morgan Arndt was 3 for 4.
Bode pitched a complete game, giving up four earned runs on five hits and four strikeouts.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 4, Madelia 3, 10 innings: Abby Jacobs had a hit and two RBIs for Madelia at the Valley Showcase at Caswell Park.
Ashlynn Sweet added two hits.
Corban Tatro pitched nine innings, allowing just one earned run.
Madelia (4-15) opens the Section 2A playoffs Tuesday at Martin County West.
Martin County West 16, Cleveland 12: Harley Connor was 3 for 4 with a home run for Cleveland at the Valley Showcase at Caswell Park.
Keira Schipper had three hits and scored four runs, and Lexy Waldron had three hits. Kaylee Karels and Sophie Shouler both had two hits.
Cleveland (10-8) hosts a Section 2A playoff game Tuesday against Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 21, Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, 4 innings: Trinity Smith Vulcan and Camryn Vanmaldeghem each had four RBIs in the Panthers’ Gopher Conference win.
Hallie Schultz added three RBIs.
NRHEG begins the section playoffs on Tuesday.
