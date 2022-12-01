The Free Press
MANKATO — Quinn Kelly finished with 18 points for the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team in an 81-33 victory over Madelia Thursday at Fitzgerald gym.
Simon Morgan had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders, while Jake Sizer added 10 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
For the Blackhawks, Anthony Zaleski scored 12 points.
Loyola (1-0) plays Tuesday at Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC.
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 62, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 37: Zack Wells scored 20 points for the Knights in their season-opening victory at Truman.
Jack Brockmann scored 15 for the Knights, and Drew Dahl added eight points.
LCWM (1-0) plays Tuesday at Cleveland.
Blue Earth Area 67, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 45: Abe Kokos led the Bucs with 15 points in the road win.
Ashton Lloyd added 12 points and 13 rebounds for BEA, while Will Bromeland also scored 12 points.
Daxter Lee scored 22 points for the Panthers.
Girls basketball
Mankato East girls 54, Owatonna 35: Peyton Stevermer led the Cougars with 19 points and six assists in the Big Nine Conference home win.
Macy Birkholz scored 13 for the Cougars, and Ellie Edberg had 10 points. Kylinn Stangl added 10 rebounds.
East plays Saturday at Rochester Century.
Rochester Century 37, Mankato West 33: Teresa Kiewiet finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Scarlets in a season-opening loss at the West gym.
Tucker Downs had six points and six rebounds for the Scarlets, while Romo Smith also had six points.
West plays Tuesday at Austin.
St. Peter 70, Hutchinson 62: Rhyan Holmgren scored 36 points for the Saints in their season-opening win at Hutchinson.
Holmgren surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.
Annika Southworth scored 20 for the Saints.
St. Peter plays Grand Rapids Saturday.
Nicollet 59, Sibley East 52: Brooklyn Bode finished with 21 points and five assists for the Raiders in their season-opening win.
Leah Bode had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Nicollet, and Savannah Klockziem added 15 points and five rebounds.
For Sibley East, Morgan Bednarek led the way with 15 points.
The Raiders play Saturday at Madelia.
Maple River 47, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42: Lexi Thomas and Claire McGregor each scored 13 points for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference home win.
For WEM, Claire Bohlen and Alayna Atherton each scored 10.
Maple River plays Blooming Prairie Tuesday.
New Ulm 77, Belle Plaine 42: Brooklyn Lewis finished with 22 points, three steals and four rebounds for the Eagles in a season-opening win.
Bryn Nesvold added 19 points and 11 rebounds for New Ulm, and Daviney Dreckman had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Eagles play Saturday at Jordan.
Madelia 51, United South Central 37: Alicia Grebenc finished with 14 points and four steals for the Blackhawks in the victory.
Ollie Glover finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Blackhawks, and Victoria Hemmingsen added 12 points.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 51, Southland 48: Macy Mattson led ACGE with 16 points in the season-opening win.
Alyvia Newman finished with 11 points for ACGE, and Ashley Newman added nine points.
Hockey
Mankato East girls 1, Albert Lea 0: Trinity Jackson scored the lone goal for the Cougars in a Big Nine Conference win at All Seasons Arena.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 33-12.
The Cougars (3-1) play Saturday at Windom.
Mankato West boys 4, Minnesota River 1: Zach Benson finished with a goal and three assists for the Scarlets, as they won their season-opener at Le Sueur.
Jaeger Zimmerman scored two goals for West, and Derek Stierlen also scored.
Mason Schrieber made 20 saves in the win.
The Scarlets host Rochester John Marshall Thursday.
