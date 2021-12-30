The Free Press
MANKATO — Kolton Kunz scored 27 points to go with six assists as Mankato Loyola defeated Fairmont 69-60 in the third-place game of the Bethany Lutheran Kwik Trip holiday boys basketball tournament Thursday.
Lawson Godfrey added 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Loyola (6-2) plays Tuesday against Faribault Bethlehem Academy at Fitzgerald gym.
Maple River 76, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 45: Mason Schirmer had 21 points and seven assists to help the Eagles win the fifth-place game at the Bethany holiday tournament.
Zach Herrmann added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.
St. Croix Lutheran 53, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 45: MVL trailed 35-16 before rallying in the second half of the seventh-place game of the Bethany holiday tournament.
MVL shot just 21.0% from the field, including 0 for 16 from 3-point range.
Ben Pearson had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Kyler Flunker scored 10 points. Will Kaesserman grabbed 11 rebounds.
Pipestone Area 54, New Ulm 52: Chuck Osborne made six 3-pointers in the Eagles’ Big South Conference loss.
Osborne finished with 27 points.
South St. Paul 78, Mankato West 62: The Scarlets trailed by only three points at halftime of the nonconference game played at Concordia-St. Paul.
Louis Magers led West with 13 points, and Brady Haugum and Cornell Ayers both scored 11.
South St. Paul made 10 3-pointers.
West (5-1) plays at Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.
Red Wing 76, Mankato East 62: Puolrah Gong had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, in the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference road loss.
Gong also had six assists. Brogan Madson made five 3-pointers for 15 points.
East (3-4, 2-3 in Big Nine) plays at Faribault on Tuesday.
Hockey
Mankato West boys 3, Burnsville 1: Mason Janzen had a goal and assist as the Scarlets won the seventh-place game of the Heritage Holiday Classic at Duluth.
Gavin Brunmeier and Zach Benson also had goals for West, and Gage Schmidt and Toby Essay each had an assist.
West had a 26-22 advantage in shots on goal. Matthew Birkmaier made 21 saves.
Wrestling
Rogers Tournament: Mankato East’s Brian Thilges went 5-1 and placed third at 170 pounds at the two-day, 35-team tournament.
Thilges had four falls in the tournament, including one against the ninth-rated wrestler from St. Michael-Albertville.
The Cougars’ Luke Scholtes went 2-2 at 138, Ben Glogowski was 2-2 at 145, Cael Willaert went 1-2 at 160 and Wyatt Rodriguez was 1-2 at 285.
