The Free Press
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA — Soren Kelly finished 10th as the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys finished second at the Section 2A cross country meet Tuesday and qualified for the state meet.
It’s the sixth straight season that Loyola/Cleveland has qualified for the state meet.
Kelly finished the 5,000-meter race in 17:23.8. James Younge placed 13th in 17:29.2, followed by Corbin Deichman in 19th at 17:49.8, Sam Vetter in 20th at 17:53.7 and Jorden Rossow in 26th.
Lake Crystal Wellcome/Nicollet won the section championship, led by Christian Fells’ 12th-place finish in 17:05.2.
Other area state qualifiers were Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain’s Josiah Demaris (first, 16:15.79), Maple River’s Cole Stencel (second,16:20.2) and St. James Area’s Levi Miest (fourth, 16:50.31).
In the girls meet, Sophia Stencel of Maple River (third, 20:00.04), MaKenzie Westphal of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (fourth, 20:05.91) and America Trejo Esqueda of St. James Area (seventh, 20:37.86) all qualified for the state meet.
The state meet will be held Nov. 5 at Northfield.
Section 1AA: Ella Dufault (19:37.28) place third and Callie Dufault (20:23.52) was seventh, leading the Waseca girls to the section championship at Albert Lea.
Other Waseca runners were Stella Omtvedt (10th, 20:40.07), Maren Schimming (14th, 20:53.85) and Taylor Markeson (47th, 22:48.49).
In the boys race, Waseca’s Isaac Feldkamp finished sixth in 17:18.40 to qualify for the state meet.
Volleyball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, St. Clair 0: Claire Bohlen made 17 kills as the Bucs won 25-15, 25-18, 25-7 in the Section 2AA, South Subsection playoffs at Waterville.
Alayna Atherton added 12 kills. Ashlyn Pelant made 19 assists, and Grace Baker had 17 assists. Addison Condon and Josie Volkmann each had 22 digs.
WEM plays Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial in the subsection semifinals on Tuesday at Mankato East.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Blue Earth Area 1: Dani Freyberg made 38 assists in the Knights’ 24-26, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19 victory in the Section 2AA playoffs at Lake Crystal.
Olivia Harazin had 13 kills, and Maggie Graupman made 10 kills. Lauren Cooper made 30 digs.
LCWM (22-8) plays Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday at Mankato East.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Kerigan Brau had 20 assists on the Chargers’ 25-20, 25-19, 25-7 loss in the Section 2AA playoffs at New Richland.
Gabbie Bleick had a team-high eight kills.
Waseca 3, Maple River 1: The Bluejays advance in the Section 2AA playoffs with a 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24 win at home.
Springfield 3, Madelia 0: Ashley Sorenson had 12 assists and served two aces in Madelia’s Section 2A loss.
Scores were 25-12, 25-18, 25-11.
Brooke Lensing had six kills for Madelia (13-16).
Mayer Lutheran 3, Nicollet 0: Top-seeded Mayer Lutheran prevailed 25-10, 25-6, 25-14 in the Section 2A tournament at Mayer.
Shannon Soost had five kills, an Brooklyn Bode had three kills an two blocks for Nicollet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.