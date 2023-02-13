The Free Press
MANKATO — Enara Aguiriano finished with 20 points, nine steals, five rebounds and five assists for the Mankato Loyola girls basketball team in a 68-25 nonconference win over Immanuel Lutheran Monday at Fitzgerald gym.
Rebekah Busch led the Trojans with 12 points.
Loyola (5-20) will host Lyle-Pacelli Thursday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 87, Nicollet 63: Leah Bode finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders in a nonconference road loss.
Brooklyn Bode added 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Nicollet, and Savannah Klockziem had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Raiders finish the regular season at 10-16.
New Ulm Cathedral 74, Madelia 32: Katherine DeVlaeminck had 15 points and five rebounds for the Blackhawks in the nonconference loss.
Corban Tatro finished with four points and nine rebounds for Madelia.
Marshall 71, New Ulm 43: Brooklyn Lewis led the Eagles with 11 points in the Big South Conference loss.
Morgan Hulke added nine points for New Ulm.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 69, Blue Earth Area 29: Faith Nielsen finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers in the nonconference win.
Erin Jacobson added 10 points and six rebounds for NRHEG.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 64, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 45: Lauren Cooper scored 23 points for the Knights in the nonconference win.
Katelin Flack finished with 15 points for LCWM, while Olivia Harazin and Maggie Graupman each scored 10 points.
The Knights host Tri-City United Monday.
Boys basketball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 82, St. Clair 55: Ben Pearson had 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Chargers in the nonconference win.
Kyler Flunker added 16 points for MVL, and Ben Halverson scored 10.
Adapted floor hockey
New Prague 15, Mankato 5: Jacob Watson made 88 saves for Mankato in the loss.
Jak Okumo finished with four goals, and Davaris Woods also scored.
Mankato plays Wednesday at Lakeville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.