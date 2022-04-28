The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Jaxon Libby hit a grand slam and had five RBIs as Mankato Loyola defeated Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 14-12 in a Valley Conference game baseball game Thursday.
Libby was also the winning pitcher, working 3 2/2 innings in relief. Anders Winch was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
For LCWM, Jack Brockman had three hits, and Jake Tesch was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Ethan Wiens also had two hits.
Loyola (3-1) plays at Cleveland on Friday. LCWM (2-3) plays at Medford on Tuesday.
Mankato East 6, New Prague 2: Jacob Eggert went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for the Cougars in a 6-2 nonconference road win.
Gus Gartzke went 2 for 4 with a stolen base, and Hunter Milow finished 1 for 3 with two runs scored.
Matthew Werk allowed two earned runs over 4 2/3 innings en route to the win. Eggert tossed 2 1/3 shutout innings in relief.
The Cougars (3-3, 1-3 in Big Nine) play a doubleheader at Red Wing on Saturday.
Mankato West 8, Owatonna 1: Ryan Haley had a hit and scored three runs in the Scarlets’ Big Nine win at ISG Field. The game was shortened to five innings by weather.
Louis Magers was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits with eight strikeouts.
West (7-0, 6-0) plays Tuesday at Rochester Century.
Madelia 5, Cleveland 1: Dylan Grev pitched a complete game, allowing two hits with five strikeouts in the Valley win at Madelia.
Grev, Jake Lehman, Jed Altenburg and Jordan Koberoski each had an RBI.
Madelia (5-2, 4-1) plays at Mountain Lake on Friday.
Medford 12, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Kelton Erler got a hit for the Bulldogs.
JWP will host Cleveland on Monday.
Softball
Mankato West 14, Owatonna 5: Lauryn Douglas went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored for the Scarlets in the Big Nine road win.
Lauren Raberge had three hits and two runs scored, while Carly Nelson added three RBIs. Abbi Stierlen and Payton Hinsch each had two RBIs.
West (9-0, 6-0 in Big Nine) will host Jordan on Monday.
Cleveland 9, Madelia 8: Ashley Connor went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Cleveland in a Valley home victory.
Cassie Connor also had two hits and two runs scored for the Clippers.
For Madelia, Corban Tatro finished 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Abby Jacobs went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
New Ulm Cathedral sweeps: The Greyhounds swept Minnesota Valley Lutheran in a Tomahawk Conference doubleheader, winning 10-1 and 17-0.
In the 10-1 win, Jenna Hotovec went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. She also went 4 for 4 with five RBIs in the Game 2 victory.
Emily Schommer had five hits on the day for Cathedral.
Medford 12, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8: Ellah Oliver went 2 for 3 with a home run in the Bulldogs’ road loss.
Allie Olsen and Lexi Dahlberg each went 2 for 4 with a double for JWP.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 10, Maple River 0: Madison Ward got a hit for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference home loss.
Maple River (2-5) plays Houston on Friday at the Caswell Park.
Tennis
Rochester John Marshall 5, Mankato East 2: The Rockets won a pair of three-setters in the Big Nine win at the East courts.
Madden Vanderwerf and Quinn Kelly won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and the No. 3 team of Logan Talle and David Reynolds won 6-0, 6-2.
Mankato West 6, Northfield 1: Sam Gersich won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for the Scarlets in the Big Nine home match.
Desmond Johnson (6-0, 6-4) won at No. 3 singles for West, and Ian Kim (6-3, 4-6, 10-6) won at No. 4 singles.
West’s Nicholas Danger and Parker Keenan (6-2, 6-2) won at No. 1 doubles.
New Ulm 5, Hutchinson 2: The Eagles won three singles matches in the home victory.
Ben Brownfield won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Thomas Schwartz won 6-1, 3-6 , 7-6 (10) at No. 2. The Eagles’ Eric Olberg won 6-4, 6-4.
Blue Earth Area 6, Waseca 1: Henry Huttemier won 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 at No. 4 singles for Waseca’s only victory in the Big South Conference match at Waseca.
Waseca (3-2) plays at Rochester Lourdes on Monday.
Lacrosse
Mankato boys 17, Rochester Century 9: Brock Leider had four goals as Mankato won the Big Nine game at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Andrew Sorbo scored three goals, while Quintin Steindl and Kolten McGregor each scored twice. Nick Morgan made four saves.
Mankato (1-2) plays at Rochester Mayo on Monday.
Rochester Century 19, Mankato girls 1: Elyse Rykhus scored the only goal for Mankato in the Big Nine loss at Rochester.
Jess Eykyn and Elliott Austin combined for eight saves.
Mankato (2-2) hosts Rochester Mayo on Monday.
Golf
Big Nine girls: Mankato West finished seventh at 416 at the first of two conference meets, played at Mississippi National near Red Wing.
The medalist was Northfield’s Emerson Garlie at 79.
West’s low score of 99 came from Anna Rudolf, with Delaney Giesen at 103, Ellie Carlson at 107 and Julia Roering at 107.
The second conference meet will be held in late May at North Links Golf Course.
Big Nine boys: Mankato East’s Carter Dean took fourth with a score of 77 at Albert Lea Golf Course.
The Cougars took sixth with a team score of 338.
Landen Pedersen led West with a score of 87. The Scarlets finished with a team score of 362.
St. Peter 327 boys, Kasson-Mantorville 346: Kaiden Brovold (79) was the medalist for the Saints in the dual meet at Shoreland Country Club.
Korey Lager was second for St. Peter at (80), and Blake Magelee was third for the Saints at (84).
St. Peter plays at the JWP Invite on Friday.
